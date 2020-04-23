What you need to know
- LG's upcoming Velvet will match the V60 in a couple of features, at least.
- According to two new reports, the phone will also have a Dual Screen accessory and support pen input, just like the V60.
- The Dual Screen attachment may not be included in the phone's base price, however.
While LG may be touting the Velvet as a departure from its past, with an all-new design language and a new naming scheme, it's carrying forward two of the most exciting features from its V series to the new phone.
As MySmartPrice reports, a filing with the Korean authorities reveals that the Velvet will also support a Dual Screen accessory, much like the V60. ETNews, meanwhile, is saying that the phone will also support pen input, which we were pleasantly surprised by on the V60.
The filing with the Korean National Radio Research Agency (shown above) indicates the company is passing a 'portable screen cover' through regulatory processes. What links it to the Velvet is the model number: LM-G905N. The Velvet's model number is supposedly LG-G900N, so it would make sense if the accessory were made for the Velvet.
The ETNews report further corroborates this by referring to a "dedicated dual screen" and adds that both the screen and the phone will have active pen input by way of Wacom's Active Electrostatic (AES) technology. This also means that any generic Wacom stylus should work on the screen, just like how pen input works on the V60 and its Dual Screen attachment.
Unlike the V60, though, given the Velvet's relatively more modest, midrange credentials, the additional display may not ship with the device itself and will likely require a separate purchase.
LG V60 review: Most of a Galaxy S20+, for hundreds less
Coronavirus tech updates: Twitter removes misleading COVID-19 tweets
COVID-19 has already infected over 2.6 million people globally and caused over 145,000 fatalities. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the world.
Hands-on with Edge+, the most exciting Motorola phone in years
It's been years since Motorola has created a proper flagship Android phone, but that's changing in 2020. The Motorola Edge+ is here, touting a large curved display, a massive battery, and blazing-fast 5G speeds. Here are our initial impressions after going hands-on with the phone.
Google finally rolls out hotword sensitivity option for Assistant devices
Google is finally rolling out “Hey Google” sensitivity option for Assistant devices. The feature allows users to make their Assistant devices more or less responsive to the “Hey Google” hotword with the help of a slider.
The top LG smartphones you need to know about
LG isn't as widely known in the smartphone space as Samsung or Google, but it still has a lot of solid phones at great prices. Which ones should you care about? We've got you covered.