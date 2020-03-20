The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is now on sale in the U.S. It's LG's 2020 flagship and is meant to sit with the Galaxy S20, Pixel 4, and Huawei P40's as one of 2020's top phones.

Specs-wise, all the necessities are there. You'll be getting an Android 10 powered handset with a Snapdragon 865 processor. There's 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. Even a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro SD card make their return.

Design-wise, it's nothing special, recalling the Samsung Galaxy S10 of the beforetimes in 2019. Its USP is its dual-screen attachment display which lets it cosplay as a semi-foldable if you'd like. With its 6.8-inch pOLED display, that's a lot of phone to carry around. What is especially notable is the pricing. It'll set you $799, which sounds like a lot but is a steal when you look at prices that start at $999 for Samsung's equivalent handset.

Android Central's Andrew Martonik said in his hands-on:

Given the specs, hardware and price, people would be silly not to consider the LG V60 when they're looking for a high-end Android phone. But honestly, that's been the case for a lot of LG's phones, and yet nobody seems to want to buy them. The V60 obviously isn't a perfect spec-for-spec or feature-for-feature competitor to the Galaxy S20+ or S20 Ultra, but it isn't far off, and it's $200 (or more) cheaper — even if you don't care about the Dual Screen attachment.

If you're interested in getting it, now's probably a good time to do so.