This is a flagship-level phone at a mid-range price. The hardware, display, specs, and cameras are all on par with a phone that's hundreds more, which puts it way beyond your typical $500 phone.
Pros
- High-end specs for the money
- Great screen
- Capable cameras
- Water-resistant
Cons
- Cumbersome software
The Moto Z4 leans on Motorola's clean software, simple hardware, and Moto Mod compatibility. It's a reliable phone, but not one that can compete with devices in the tier above.
Pros
- Easy-to-use software
- Excellent battery life
- Moto Mod compatibility
Cons
- Weak performance
- Dim display in daylight
The LG G8 would usually sit way above the Moto Z4, but Prime Day savings dropped the G8's price so low that they're now directly comparable.
What's the difference between the LG G8 and Moto Z4?
LG G8 price drops for Prime Day bring it down to just $500, which makes it an incredible value and also a completely unfair fight for the Moto Z4 that was designed to be this price from the start. Just looking at the spec sheet, you can see the LG G8's head start: a higher-resolution screen, a dramatically better processor, more RAM, more cameras, water resistance, and more.
|LG G8
|Moto Z4
|Operating System
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.1-inch OLED
3120x1440
Gorilla Glass 6
|6.39-inch OLED
2340x1080
Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB
|Expandable
|microSD
|microSD
|RAM
|6GB
|4GB
|Rear Camera 1
|12MP, 1.4µm pixels, f/1.5, OIS
78° lens
|48MP quad pixel, f/1.7
|Rear Camera 2
|16MP, 1.0µm pixels, f/1.9
107° lens, fixed focus
|n/a
|Front Camera 1
|8MP, f/1.7
80° lens, fixed focus
|25MP, f/2.0
wide-angle lens
|Front Camera 2
|ToF
|n/a
|Audio
|32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC
Boombox speaker
Crystal Sound OLED speaker
Headphone jack
|Front-facing speaker
Headphone jack
|Battery
|3500mAh
Non-removable
|3600mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qi wireless
|USB-C
TurboPower charger
|Water resistance
|IP68
MIL-STD 810G certified
|Water-repellent coating
|Security
|Rear fingerprint sensor
Face unlock
Hand ID
|In-display fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|151.9 x 71.8 x 8.4 mm
167 g
|75 x 158 x 7.35 mm
165 g
The G8's spec sheet is stronger, but that advantage also carries over to how the phone actually operates. You'll immediately notice the difference in display quality and overall performance with the G8, which are areas companies tend to skimp when prices drop. You'll also be getting an extra camera on both the front and back of the G8, and while the Moto Z4's cameras are capable they don't stand up to what LG has to offer. Incredibly, you could get this much phone for $500 with the LG G8.
The $450 Moto Z4 isn't a complete loser here, because its software is superior in terms of being simple and easy to use, its battery life is a big strength, and it has Moto Mods compatibility for fun accessorizing. But you can probably look past LG's more antiquated and sometimes frustrating software to get all of the other benefits that put it above the Moto Z4 in daily use.
