Flagship value LG G8 Ready for Mods Moto Z4 This is a flagship-level phone at a mid-range price. The hardware, display, specs, and cameras are all on par with a phone that's hundreds more, which puts it way beyond your typical $500 phone. $500 at Amazon Pros High-end specs for the money

Great screen

Capable cameras

Water-resistant Cons Cumbersome software The Moto Z4 leans on Motorola's clean software, simple hardware, and Moto Mod compatibility. It's a reliable phone, but not one that can compete with devices in the tier above. $450 at Amazon Pros Easy-to-use software

Excellent battery life

Moto Mod compatibility Cons Weak performance

Dim display in daylight

The LG G8 would usually sit way above the Moto Z4, but Prime Day savings dropped the G8's price so low that they're now directly comparable.

What's the difference between the LG G8 and Moto Z4?

LG G8 price drops for Prime Day bring it down to just $500, which makes it an incredible value and also a completely unfair fight for the Moto Z4 that was designed to be this price from the start. Just looking at the spec sheet, you can see the LG G8's head start: a higher-resolution screen, a dramatically better processor, more RAM, more cameras, water resistance, and more.

LG G8 Moto Z4 Operating System Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.1-inch OLED

3120x1440

Gorilla Glass 6 6.39-inch OLED

2340x1080

Gorilla Glass 3 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Storage 128GB 128GB Expandable microSD microSD RAM 6GB 4GB Rear Camera 1 12MP, 1.4µm pixels, f/1.5, OIS

78° lens 48MP quad pixel, f/1.7 Rear Camera 2 16MP, 1.0µm pixels, f/1.9

107° lens, fixed focus n/a Front Camera 1 8MP, f/1.7

80° lens, fixed focus 25MP, f/2.0

wide-angle lens Front Camera 2 ToF n/a Audio 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC

Boombox speaker

Crystal Sound OLED speaker

Headphone jack Front-facing speaker

Headphone jack Battery 3500mAh

Non-removable 3600mAh

Non-removable Charging USB-C

Quick Charge 3.0

Qi wireless USB-C

TurboPower charger Water resistance IP68

MIL-STD 810G certified Water-repellent coating Security Rear fingerprint sensor

Face unlock

Hand ID In-display fingerprint sensor Dimensions 151.9 x 71.8 x 8.4 mm

167 g 75 x 158 x 7.35 mm

165 g

The G8's spec sheet is stronger, but that advantage also carries over to how the phone actually operates. You'll immediately notice the difference in display quality and overall performance with the G8, which are areas companies tend to skimp when prices drop. You'll also be getting an extra camera on both the front and back of the G8, and while the Moto Z4's cameras are capable they don't stand up to what LG has to offer. Incredibly, you could get this much phone for $500 with the LG G8.

The $450 Moto Z4 isn't a complete loser here, because its software is superior in terms of being simple and easy to use, its battery life is a big strength, and it has Moto Mods compatibility for fun accessorizing. But you can probably look past LG's more antiquated and sometimes frustrating software to get all of the other benefits that put it above the Moto Z4 in daily use.

Flagship value LG G8 Deep discounts make this flagship-level phone an incredible value at a mid-range price. The G8 didn't offer much at its regular retail price, but with deep discounts, it's a top competitor. The hardware, specs, display, and camera quality are well beyond what you would expect for the money. $500 at Amazon

Ready for Mods Moto Z4 Keep it simple. Motorola's easy-to-use software and robust hardware make the Z4 a solid choice. The rest of the experience rounds out as you'd expect for this price, but performance and display quality are shortcomings. $450 at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.