The LG G8 would usually sit way above the Moto Z4, but Prime Day savings dropped the G8's price so low that they're now directly comparable.

What's the difference between the LG G8 and Moto Z4?

LG G8 price drops for Prime Day bring it down to just $500, which makes it an incredible value and also a completely unfair fight for the Moto Z4 that was designed to be this price from the start. Just looking at the spec sheet, you can see the LG G8's head start: a higher-resolution screen, a dramatically better processor, more RAM, more cameras, water resistance, and more.

LG G8 Moto Z4
Operating System Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch OLED
3120x1440
Gorilla Glass 6		 6.39-inch OLED
2340x1080
Gorilla Glass 3
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Storage 128GB 128GB
Expandable microSD microSD
RAM 6GB 4GB
Rear Camera 1 12MP, 1.4µm pixels, f/1.5, OIS
78° lens		 48MP quad pixel, f/1.7
Rear Camera 2 16MP, 1.0µm pixels, f/1.9
107° lens, fixed focus		 n/a
Front Camera 1 8MP, f/1.7
80° lens, fixed focus		 25MP, f/2.0
wide-angle lens
Front Camera 2 ToF n/a
Audio 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC
Boombox speaker
Crystal Sound OLED speaker
Headphone jack		 Front-facing speaker
Headphone jack
Battery 3500mAh
Non-removable		 3600mAh
Non-removable
Charging USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qi wireless		 USB-C
TurboPower charger
Water resistance IP68
MIL-STD 810G certified		 Water-repellent coating
Security Rear fingerprint sensor
Face unlock
Hand ID		 In-display fingerprint sensor
Dimensions 151.9 x 71.8 x 8.4 mm
167 g		 75 x 158 x 7.35 mm
165 g

The G8's spec sheet is stronger, but that advantage also carries over to how the phone actually operates. You'll immediately notice the difference in display quality and overall performance with the G8, which are areas companies tend to skimp when prices drop. You'll also be getting an extra camera on both the front and back of the G8, and while the Moto Z4's cameras are capable they don't stand up to what LG has to offer. Incredibly, you could get this much phone for $500 with the LG G8.

The $450 Moto Z4 isn't a complete loser here, because its software is superior in terms of being simple and easy to use, its battery life is a big strength, and it has Moto Mods compatibility for fun accessorizing. But you can probably look past LG's more antiquated and sometimes frustrating software to get all of the other benefits that put it above the Moto Z4 in daily use.

Deep discounts make this flagship-level phone an incredible value at a mid-range price.

The G8 didn't offer much at its regular retail price, but with deep discounts, it's a top competitor. The hardware, specs, display, and camera quality are well beyond what you would expect for the money.

Keep it simple.

Motorola's easy-to-use software and robust hardware make the Z4 a solid choice. The rest of the experience rounds out as you'd expect for this price, but performance and display quality are shortcomings.

