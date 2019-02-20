We still have a little less than a week to go before MWC 2019 kicks off, but that hasn't stopped LG from announcing three new mid-range Android phones. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the LG Q60, K50, and K40.

According to LG, the phones "boast premium features, advanced technologies and stylish design, all without breaking the bank." While we don't have pricing details yet, LG has confirmed most of the specs/features. The Q60 and K50 both feature waterdrop notch displays, the Q60 boasts three rear cameras, and all three devices have a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Here are all of the specs we have to look forward to.

Category LG Q60 LG K50 LG K40
Display 6.26-inch HD+
19:9		 6.26-inch HD+
19.5:9		 5.7-inch HD+
18:9
Processor 2.0GHz octa-core 2.0GHz octa-core 2.0GHz octa-core
Rear Camera 1 16MP
PDAF		 13MP
PDAF		 16MP
PDAF
Rear Camera 2 2MP
Depth Sensor		 2MP
Depth Sensor
Rear Camera 3 5MP
Super Wide Angle
Front Camera 13MP 13MP 8MP
LED flash
Storage 64GB
MicroSD card up to 2TB		 32GB
MicroSD card up to 2TB		 32GB
MicroSD card up to 2TB
RAM 3GB 3GB 2GB
Battery 3,500 mAh 3,500 mAh 3,000 mAh
Dimensions 161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm 161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm 153.0 x 71.9 x 8.3mm

Do you have any interest in LG's new phones?

