We still have a little less than a week to go before MWC 2019 kicks off, but that hasn't stopped LG from announcing three new mid-range Android phones. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the LG Q60, K50, and K40.

According to LG, the phones "boast premium features, advanced technologies and stylish design, all without breaking the bank." While we don't have pricing details yet, LG has confirmed most of the specs/features. The Q60 and K50 both feature waterdrop notch displays, the Q60 boasts three rear cameras, and all three devices have a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Here are all of the specs we have to look forward to.