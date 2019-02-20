We still have a little less than a week to go before MWC 2019 kicks off, but that hasn't stopped LG from announcing three new mid-range Android phones. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the LG Q60, K50, and K40.
According to LG, the phones "boast premium features, advanced technologies and stylish design, all without breaking the bank." While we don't have pricing details yet, LG has confirmed most of the specs/features. The Q60 and K50 both feature waterdrop notch displays, the Q60 boasts three rear cameras, and all three devices have a dedicated Google Assistant button.
Here are all of the specs we have to look forward to.
|Category
|LG Q60
|LG K50
|LG K40
|Display
|6.26-inch HD+
19:9
|6.26-inch HD+
19.5:9
|5.7-inch HD+
18:9
|Processor
|2.0GHz octa-core
|2.0GHz octa-core
|2.0GHz octa-core
|Rear Camera 1
|16MP
PDAF
|13MP
PDAF
|16MP
PDAF
|Rear Camera 2
|2MP
Depth Sensor
|2MP
Depth Sensor
|❌
|Rear Camera 3
|5MP
Super Wide Angle
|❌
|❌
|Front Camera
|13MP
|13MP
|8MP
LED flash
|Storage
|64GB
MicroSD card up to 2TB
|32GB
MicroSD card up to 2TB
|32GB
MicroSD card up to 2TB
|RAM
|3GB
|3GB
|2GB
|Battery
|3,500 mAh
|3,500 mAh
|3,000 mAh
|Dimensions
|161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm
|161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm
|153.0 x 71.9 x 8.3mm
Do you have any interest in LG's new phones?
