At CES 2019 this year, Leviton is revealing the Decora Voice Dimmer. It's an in-wall light switch and dimmer that will have Amazon's Alexa built right into it so you don't need any extra hardware to add to your smart home ecosystem. You'll be able to control the dimmer through Alexa or the My Leviton app. Since other Leviton Decora Smart devices work through the app as well, this gives you a new way to build an entire home lighting system. Leviton already has some light switches with Alexa built in, so this is something the company is experienced in.

Don't have an Echo device in range of the hallway lights? Put this dimmer in there so you'll have voice control wherever you're walking. Don't have space on the kitchen counter for a big new piece of hardware? The dimmer would work there, too. The Alexa integration includes all the Alexa features you normally get. Listen to the news, ask about the weather, and control your lights with the sound of your voice.

The Decora Voice will have full-range dimming and replaces any light switch with a neutral wire in a new or existing home. The app will allow you to create schedules for your lighting or control them from anywhere as long as you have your phone. You'll also be able to create custom settings like imitating a sunrise or creating a scene for "Movie Time."

Leviton's smart devices also have the Works with My Leviton partnership program. This is a new service designed to incorporate compatibility with other programs like Google Assistant, Nest, Samsung's SmartThings, IFTTT, and more.

The Decora Voice Dimmer is coming out sometime in mid-2019. Other Leviton devices including a four-button in-wall controller and Z-Wave Plus in-wall outlets will be releasing as well.

