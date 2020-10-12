My first Chromebook — well after test-driving a friend's Chromebook Pixel — was a Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Chromebook and shaped my views and now-avid affection to the Chrome OS platform. ThinkPad is forever synonymous with being durable as all get-out and well-equipped to help you get the job done. While the brand has been alive and well for Windows laptops, they've been quiet on the Chromebook front for years. Today, that changes with the most exciting ThinkPad Chromebook yet: the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise.

At first glance, the C13 shares a lot of specs and guts with the HP Pro Chromebook C645 — available with up to a AMD Ryzen 7 processor, plenty of ports for USB-A, USB-C and HDMI, and you can get it with the Chrome Enterprise upgrade — but Lenovo wins out in terms of both style and added features. While both models have an optional fingerprint sensor, Lenovo also added the option for a built-in stylus for easy note-taking and document signing.

Source: Lenovo

I'm also absolutely in love with the Abyss Blue coloring that suffuses the aluminum chassis and classic ThinkPad trackpad with separate left, middle, and right buttons, something that is very, very rare on a Chromebook. Of course, it wouldn't be a ThinkPad without the TrackPoint nub sitting in the middle of the keyboard for single-finger surfing. You also have a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen for easier interaction with Android apps.

There's no mention of the storage, memory, or battery specs, but given the competition the C13 will be facing from other great business Chromebooks like the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and the upcoming HP Pro C645, I'm sure Lenovo will pad these areas properly. Expect 8GB at least for RAM and an SSD option for storage. The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook will be available for purchase soon, with prices starting at $579.