What you need to know
- We're getting another ThinkPad Chromebook from Lenovo.
- The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise will start at $579.
- In addition to getting the classic ThinkPad Trackpoint — the nub — and trackpad layout, the C13 has a fingerprint reader and optional built-in pen.
My first Chromebook — well after test-driving a friend's Chromebook Pixel — was a Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Chromebook and shaped my views and now-avid affection to the Chrome OS platform. ThinkPad is forever synonymous with being durable as all get-out and well-equipped to help you get the job done. While the brand has been alive and well for Windows laptops, they've been quiet on the Chromebook front for years. Today, that changes with the most exciting ThinkPad Chromebook yet: the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise.
At first glance, the C13 shares a lot of specs and guts with the HP Pro Chromebook C645 — available with up to a AMD Ryzen 7 processor, plenty of ports for USB-A, USB-C and HDMI, and you can get it with the Chrome Enterprise upgrade — but Lenovo wins out in terms of both style and added features. While both models have an optional fingerprint sensor, Lenovo also added the option for a built-in stylus for easy note-taking and document signing.
I'm also absolutely in love with the Abyss Blue coloring that suffuses the aluminum chassis and classic ThinkPad trackpad with separate left, middle, and right buttons, something that is very, very rare on a Chromebook. Of course, it wouldn't be a ThinkPad without the TrackPoint nub sitting in the middle of the keyboard for single-finger surfing. You also have a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen for easier interaction with Android apps.
There's no mention of the storage, memory, or battery specs, but given the competition the C13 will be facing from other great business Chromebooks like the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and the upcoming HP Pro C645, I'm sure Lenovo will pad these areas properly. Expect 8GB at least for RAM and an SSD option for storage. The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook will be available for purchase soon, with prices starting at $579.
3:2 for productivity
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
If you can't wait around and need a new Chromebook for work right this minute, the Acer Chromebooks Spin 713 is Project Athena-certified, so you know you'll have the get-up-and-go for all your projects and reporting. The 3:2 aspect ratio on the screen is also preferred by many for allowing you to see further down the page on a single screen.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google’s new $129 Nest Thermostat packs the Pixel's 4 best feature
Google’s new Nest Thermostat is its first to feature Soli technology. Priced at $130, the smart thermostat will be available to pre-order in the U.S. and Canada starting today.
Here are the best Fire TV deals for Prime Day 2020!
Looking for a stellar deal on an Amazon Fire TV device? All the latest Fire TV offers are right here for Prime Day 2020.
Are you going to skip the Pixel 5 and wait for the Pixel 6?
The Pixel 5 looks like an incredible phone, but for current Pixel owners, are they better off waiting for the Pixel 6? Here's what our AC forum members have to say.
Choose a stylish and protective case for your Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Looking to protect your new Lenovo Chromebook Duet from any accidental drops? We’ll go over all the best options you have right now so you can pick up the best Lenovo Chromebook Duet case in 2020.