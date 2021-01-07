What you need to know
- The Lenovo Tab P11 launches with an optional pen and detachable keyboard pack.
- The new tablet offers Google's new Kids Space to keep children entertained with curated apps.
- The Tab P11 will be available this month, starting at $229.99.
Last year, Lenovo launched the Tab P11 Pro, which was a respectable competitor to some of the best Android tablets on the market. This year Lenovo is coming into CES 2021 with a non-pro version of the tablet, featuring lighter specs and a lighter price tag that could make this an ideal tablet for families and kids who are working or schooling from home.
The Lenovo Tab P11 takes many design cues from its sibling from the sleek dual-tone finish to the aluminum-alloy chassis. It features a slightly smaller display at 11-inches, and while it keeps the same 2K resolution as the Pro variant, the standard P11 uses an LCD panel instead of OLED ― no doubt a measure to cut down costs. Still, Lenovo claims that the Tab P11 is one of the few Android tablets certified for HD playback on Netflix. And to further boost your entertainment, the tablet comes with a quad-stereo speaker setup optimized by Dolby Atmos.
Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, so you won't find 5G on this tablet. It does support LTE and Qualcomm's FastConnect, so the tablet is WiFi 6 ready and should still provide some fast speeds when surfing the web. Unlike the Pro variant, the Tab P11 only features one camera on each side ― a rear 13MP camera and an 8MP front-facing camera for video calls and Face Unlock. Lenovo also includes a Smart Privacy feature to blur the background for those of you working from home.
Speaking of work, there are a few accessories that are must-haves for Lenovo's new tablet. Namely, the Tab P11 supports a detachable Keyboard Pack that features a kickstand with a free-stop hinge that can be kept at any angle. There's even a hotkey that activates Google Assistant for one-touch access to voice commands.
The Lenovo Precision Pen 2 supports tilting, 4,096 pressure points, and is compatible with WGP and AES 2.0 protocols. There's even a pen pouch that can be attached to the back of the tablet so you won't have to worry about losing it.
Lastly, Lenovo is announcing a new Folio case, and the Smart Charging Station 2 to dock the Tab P11 and turn it into a smart hub with support for Google Assistant's Ambient Mode. It charges the Tab P11 using the 4-pin connector and is also compatible with the Lenovo P11 Pro. Each of these accessories is sold separately.
For kids, Lenovo is adding support for Google's new Kids Space which was launched last year. With Kids Space parents can have peace of mind while working from home by keeping them occupied with plenty of fun and educational games, books, and videos. The experience has been carefully curated by Google for kids age 9 and under, and parents can even monitor and manage their kids' usage with the Family Link app.
The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro will run Android 10 and comes in configurations starting at 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, up to 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. There's also support for microSD cards up to 256GB, in case the internal storage isn't enough. The 7700mAh battery promises up to 15 hours of regular use. As far as pricing goes, the Lenovo Tab P11 starts at just $229.99 and will be available for purchase this month.
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro
The new Lenovo Tab P11 is a good choice for those of you who don't want to break the bank, but if you're looking to splurge on a great tablet with an OLED display, dual cameras on the front and back, and a faster processor, look no further than the high-end Lenovo Tab P11 Pro.
