Last year, Lenovo launched the Tab P11 Pro, which was a respectable competitor to some of the best Android tablets on the market. This year Lenovo is coming into CES 2021 with a non-pro version of the tablet, featuring lighter specs and a lighter price tag that could make this an ideal tablet for families and kids who are working or schooling from home.

The Lenovo Tab P11 takes many design cues from its sibling from the sleek dual-tone finish to the aluminum-alloy chassis. It features a slightly smaller display at 11-inches, and while it keeps the same 2K resolution as the Pro variant, the standard P11 uses an LCD panel instead of OLED ― no doubt a measure to cut down costs. Still, Lenovo claims that the Tab P11 is one of the few Android tablets certified for HD playback on Netflix. And to further boost your entertainment, the tablet comes with a quad-stereo speaker setup optimized by Dolby Atmos.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, so you won't find 5G on this tablet. It does support LTE and Qualcomm's FastConnect, so the tablet is WiFi 6 ready and should still provide some fast speeds when surfing the web. Unlike the Pro variant, the Tab P11 only features one camera on each side ― a rear 13MP camera and an 8MP front-facing camera for video calls and Face Unlock. Lenovo also includes a Smart Privacy feature to blur the background for those of you working from home.

Source: Lenovo

Speaking of work, there are a few accessories that are must-haves for Lenovo's new tablet. Namely, the Tab P11 supports a detachable Keyboard Pack that features a kickstand with a free-stop hinge that can be kept at any angle. There's even a hotkey that activates Google Assistant for one-touch access to voice commands.

The Lenovo Precision Pen 2 supports tilting, 4,096 pressure points, and is compatible with WGP and AES 2.0 protocols. There's even a pen pouch that can be attached to the back of the tablet so you won't have to worry about losing it.

Lastly, Lenovo is announcing a new Folio case, and the Smart Charging Station 2 to dock the Tab P11 and turn it into a smart hub with support for Google Assistant's Ambient Mode. It charges the Tab P11 using the 4-pin connector and is also compatible with the Lenovo P11 Pro. Each of these accessories is sold separately.