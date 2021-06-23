The Lenovo Flex 5i upgrades from 10th Gen Intel Core processors to 11th Gen, and we now get the option to steal the Abyss Blue color from the lovely ThinkPad C13. It also looks like there will be an optional OLED panel for the higher-end configurations of the Flex 5i, and SSD storage is available for the higher configurations as well. The starting price is $440, just a few dollars more than the current Flex 5, so depending on the configurations, the Flex 5i could be the next Best Chromebook, so stay tuned for our review in a few weeks.

Lenovo makes the Best Chromebook on the market today, the Lenovo Flex 5 , but it may have to make room soon for its successor, the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook, which Lenovo unveiled today in the lead-up to Mobile World Congress next week. Both laptops are sporting 11th Gen processors and improved speaker systems to go along with some minor upgrades to connectivity and aesthetics.

The Lenovo 5i Chromebook is the 14-inch clamshell version of the same hardware platform, with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and all the same ports and connectivity. That 14-inch screen will have an optional touchscreen with 300 nits brightness, a nice upgrade for anyone who works in a very bright office or regularly uses their Chromebook outside, like me.

Of course, the real claim to fame for the Lenovo 5i Chromebook is the light bar sitting on the front lip of the Chromebook below the trackpad. This technicolor battery indicator is much like the light bar that we saw years ago on the Chromebook Pixel and the Pixel C tablet, and while I wish it was on the lid rather than the lip, I understand Lenovo placing it in a slightly more protected position. Hopefully, this is the start of a lightbar revolution, but for now, at least, it's good to see it on a current Chromebook again.

The Lenovo 5i Chromebook and Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook have a starting price of $440 in North America, with the Flex 5i going on sale this month and the Lenovo 5i releasing next month. While model is more enticing to you, that beautiful blue 2-in-1 or the light bar on the shiny two-tone Lenovo 5i?