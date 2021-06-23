What you need to know
- The Lenovo 5i Chromebook and the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook have been unveiled ahead of MWC.
- The Lenovo 5i Chromebook is a 14-inch touchscreen clamshell laptop with a light bar along the front edge, like the Chromebook Pixel or Pixel C of old. -The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook is an updated Flex 5 Chromebook with 11th Gen processors and a new color.
- Both models will go on sale within the next few weeks, starting at $440.
Lenovo makes the Best Chromebook on the market today, the Lenovo Flex 5, but it may have to make room soon for its successor, the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook, which Lenovo unveiled today in the lead-up to Mobile World Congress next week. Both laptops are sporting 11th Gen processors and improved speaker systems to go along with some minor upgrades to connectivity and aesthetics.
The Lenovo Flex 5i upgrades from 10th Gen Intel Core processors to 11th Gen, and we now get the option to steal the Abyss Blue color from the lovely ThinkPad C13. It also looks like there will be an optional OLED panel for the higher-end configurations of the Flex 5i, and SSD storage is available for the higher configurations as well. The starting price is $440, just a few dollars more than the current Flex 5, so depending on the configurations, the Flex 5i could be the next Best Chromebook, so stay tuned for our review in a few weeks.
|Model
|Lenovo 5i Chromebook
|Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook
|Processor
|Intel Pentium 7505
Intel Core i3-1115G4
Intel Core i5-11135G7
|Intel Celeron 6305
Intel Pentium 7505
Intel Core i3-1115G4
Intel Core i5-11135G7
|RAM
|4-8GB
|4-8GB
|Storage
|SSD128-512GB
|eMMC 32-64GB
SSD128-512GB
|Display
|14-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS, 300 nits
Optional touchscreen
|13.3-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS touchscreen
Optional OLED display
|Battery
|Up to 10 Hours
|Up to 10 Hours
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|Ports
|2x USB-C
1x USB-A
microSD card slot
Audio combo jack
|2x USB-C
1x USB-A
microSD card slot
Audio combo jack
|Ausio
|Waves Audio stereo speakers
|Waves Audio stereo speakers
|Features
|LED light bar battery indicator
Optional backlit keyboard
|Optional Digital Pen
USI stylus compatibility
|Weight
|3.13lbs
|2.98lbs
|Dimensions
|12.75" x 8.7" x 0.65"
|12." x 8.42" x 0.66"
|Colors
|Sand, Storm Grey
|Abyss Blue, Iron Grey
The Lenovo 5i Chromebook is the 14-inch clamshell version of the same hardware platform, with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and all the same ports and connectivity. That 14-inch screen will have an optional touchscreen with 300 nits brightness, a nice upgrade for anyone who works in a very bright office or regularly uses their Chromebook outside, like me.
Of course, the real claim to fame for the Lenovo 5i Chromebook is the light bar sitting on the front lip of the Chromebook below the trackpad. This technicolor battery indicator is much like the light bar that we saw years ago on the Chromebook Pixel and the Pixel C tablet, and while I wish it was on the lid rather than the lip, I understand Lenovo placing it in a slightly more protected position. Hopefully, this is the start of a lightbar revolution, but for now, at least, it's good to see it on a current Chromebook again.
The Lenovo 5i Chromebook and Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook have a starting price of $440 in North America, with the Flex 5i going on sale this month and the Lenovo 5i releasing next month. While model is more enticing to you, that beautiful blue 2-in-1 or the light bar on the shiny two-tone Lenovo 5i?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Some of the best Prime Day smartphone deals are still available
Prime Day and Android phones go hand-in-hand. Here are the best deals and discounts you need to know about if you're in the market for a new handset.
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4
A new leak gives us our first look at the design of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 4. The Galaxy Watch 4 series is expected to be launched at Samsung's MWC event on June 28.
Shed a sci-fi tear for your fallen empire in Crying Suns for Android
Real-time strategy meets epic sci-fi stylings in Crying Suns, a beautiful, immersive roguelike.
These are the best USB microphones for your laptop or Chromebook
Finding a good USB microphone for a Chromebook isn't as easy as plucking one off a shelf because of the potential compatibility issues, but there are options. We've done the work to find the best plug-and-play options that will ensure you can talk all you want without technical fuss.