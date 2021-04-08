JerryRigEverything is back with another gaming phone, this time the new Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2. The device features the latest flagship specs necessary for this year's best phones for gamers, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, up to 18GB of RAM, and a 6.92" FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling. It can achieve an impressive 90W charging with its dual-charging/dual-battery setup, which is somewhat similar to the ASUS ROG Phone 5. Unfortunately, this will also become its downfall.

Because the device features batteries on either end of the device, it tends to create something of a weak spot in the center. Lenovo may have thought that the center-mounted cameras and other internals may have saved it from the design flaw of the ASUS ROG Phone 5, but JerryRigEverything proves otherwise in his durability test. One side of the device snaps fairly easily on either side of the center glass hump, highlighting Lenovo's questionable battery and antenna placement.