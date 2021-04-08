What you need to know
- JerryRigEverything manages to snap the Legion Phone Duel 2 easily.
- The device features two batteries on either end of the device with symmetrical antenna lines on both sides.
- The Legion Phone Duel 2 launched today starting at €799.
JerryRigEverything is back with another gaming phone, this time the new Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2. The device features the latest flagship specs necessary for this year's best phones for gamers, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, up to 18GB of RAM, and a 6.92" FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling. It can achieve an impressive 90W charging with its dual-charging/dual-battery setup, which is somewhat similar to the ASUS ROG Phone 5. Unfortunately, this will also become its downfall.
Because the device features batteries on either end of the device, it tends to create something of a weak spot in the center. Lenovo may have thought that the center-mounted cameras and other internals may have saved it from the design flaw of the ASUS ROG Phone 5, but JerryRigEverything proves otherwise in his durability test. One side of the device snaps fairly easily on either side of the center glass hump, highlighting Lenovo's questionable battery and antenna placement.
On the plus side, anyone waiting on Samsung's rumored dual-hinge Galaxy Fold can get a similar feel from this powerhouse gaming phone. As noted in the video, the AMOLED display on the Legion Phone Duel 2 holds up fairly well, thanks to Gorilla Glass. Unfortunately, the problem lies with the antenna lines being placed symmetrically on either side of the device, which adds weak spots for the phone.
Nonetheless, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is still impressive and offers some fairly clever design choices, such as the placement of the 44MP pop-up selfie camera and the dual fan setup. Assuming you can keep from snapping the phone, this should prove to be a more than capable device for your mobile gaming sessions.
