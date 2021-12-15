Slowly but surely, we're getting to the point where Chrome OS tablets are hitting the mainstream. In large part, this is thanks to some of the best Chromebooks such as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet and the new IdeaPad Duet 5. Both of those options include a stylus in the box, along with a detachable keyboard, making them fantastic couch devices, while being powerful enough to get some work done if you need to. If you've been in the market for such a device, you're in luck because the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook can be had for just $400.

The Duet 5 takes many of the same great features that we love about the Chromebook Duet and brings a larger screen. Lenovo also packed in the Snapdragon 7c 2nd Gen chipset, which may not be the most powerful processor found in a Chromebook, but it does help the Duet 5 offer fantastic battery life.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook | Save $30 With the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, you'll enjoy an ultra-lightweight and portable design, complete with a detachable keyboard. And thanks to the 13.3-inch OLED display, you can sit back and relax watching some movies on the couch, or just play some games. $400 at Amazon

With this latest deal, you'll get the Duet 5 Chromebook, complete with a detachable folio keyboard cover, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Portability is of the utmost importance, and even with a 13-inch display, it's as light as a feather which is great if you need to travel and don't need something to weigh your bag down even more.

Another great reason why you should consider the Duet 5 Chromebook is that you'll still be able to enjoy all of the best Chromebook apps. This includes many of the best Android apps, so you won't feel the need to pick up your phone just to sign a document or to sit back and enjoy a game or two.

Lenovo continues to make some of the most impressive Chromebooks out there, showing us what you can do with the 2-in-1 form factor. And with the detachable design, it's easy to just use it as a tablet, or set it up on a table when you need to reply to some emails.