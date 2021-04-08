What you need to know
- The Legion Phone Duel 2 is Lenovo's latest flagship gaming smartphone.
- It comes equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, dual cooling fans, and up to 18GB of RAM.
- The phone is slated to go on sale in Europe in May.
Lenovo today announced its second-generation Legion gaming phone, dubbed the Legion Phone Duel 2. Like its predecessor, the new Legion Phone Duel 2 packs impressive specs and a unique design that sets it apart from all its rivals.
As you would expect, the Legion Phone Duel 2 features Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone uses an impressive new cooling system that comprises of a vapor chamber and dual cooling fans.
Moving on to the display, Lenovo's latest gaming phone sports a 6.92-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. Just like the best Android phones on the market, the Legion Phone Duel 2 comes with HDR10+ support as well. For an enjoyable gaming experience, the phone also includes eight virtual keys.
In the camera department, the gaming phone has a dual-camera setup on the back with a 64MP main sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, the phone offers a 44MP pop-up side camera. Other major highlights include a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, 5G connectivity, dual front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.
The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 will go on sale in China later this month and is set to debut in Europe in May. The 12GB/256GB version of the phone will retail for €799 ($950), while the 16GB/512GB version will cost €999 ($1,190). Although there's no word yet on when the phone will arrive in the U.S., Lenovo has told AndroidAuthority that North American availability is "to be determined."
