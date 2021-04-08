Lenovo today announced its second-generation Legion gaming phone, dubbed the Legion Phone Duel 2. Like its predecessor, the new Legion Phone Duel 2 packs impressive specs and a unique design that sets it apart from all its rivals.

As you would expect, the Legion Phone Duel 2 features Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone uses an impressive new cooling system that comprises of a vapor chamber and dual cooling fans.

Moving on to the display, Lenovo's latest gaming phone sports a 6.92-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. Just like the best Android phones on the market, the Legion Phone Duel 2 comes with HDR10+ support as well. For an enjoyable gaming experience, the phone also includes eight virtual keys.