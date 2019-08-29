IFA may not start for another week, but Lenovo is kicking things off early with the announcement of its successors to the Lenovo S330 and the popular Lenovo C330, which is currently our favorite Chromebook on the market. Lenovo first teased these models a month ago in a YouTube video — the Lenovo Chromebook S340, C340-11, and C340-15 — and now we know when we can actually buy one.

The Lenovo Chromebook C340 has two sizes this year — 11.6 inches and 15.6 inches — and aside from the processor upgrades, the 2-in-1 model also doubles the USB-C ports, swaps the full-size SD slot for microSD, and there's even a shiny Sand Pink option for the smaller 11.6-inch model. Both sizes have 32GB and 64GB storage capacities available — 128GB versions of the 15-inch model will be available in some countries, but not the US — but the real excitement for these models lies in the pricing: the C340-11 starts at $290 and the C340-15 starts at $430.

Category Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 Lenovo Chromebook C340-15 Display 11.6 inches

1366 x 768

10-point IPS touchscreen

250 nits brightness 15.6 inches

1920 x 1080

10-point IPS touchscreen

250 nits brightness Processor Intel Celeron N4000 Intel Pentium Gold 4117U

Intel Core i13 Memory 4-8GB 4GB Storage 32-64GB 32-128GB Expandable Storage microSD card microSD card Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Bluetooth 4.2 Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Bluetooth 4.2 Ports 2x USB-C USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1

2x USB-A USB 3.1 Gen 1

1x Audio combo jack 2x USB-C USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1

1x USB-A USB 3.1 Gen 1

1x Audio combo jack Battery Li-Ion 42Wh (10 hours)

45W USB-C AC adapter Li-Ion 56Wh (10 hours)

45W USB-C AC adapter Dimensions 290 x 207.8 x 17.8 mm

(11.4" x 8.18" x 0.7") 361.5 x 248.85 x 18.95 mm

(14.23" x 9.8" x 0.75") Weight 2.6 lbs (1.18 kg) 4.37 lbs (1.98 kg) Auto Update Expiration Date July 2025 July 2025 Starting Price $289.99 $429.99 Availability September 2019 October 2019

The Lenovo Chromebook S340 is a 14-inch non-touch fold-flat laptop with much of the same specs as the C340-11, the same Celeron N4000 we've seen in most Chromebooks launched this year, 4-8GB of RAM, 32-64GB of storage, and the same upgraded 2 USB-C, 2 USB-A port configuration. Even with a $250 starting price tag, I don't expect a non-touchscreen model to be a wide hit with regular consumers, but it may be more attractive to businesses or schools looking for affordable mid-screen options.

Category Lenovo Chromebook S340 Display 14 inches

1366 x 768 or 1920 x 1080

10-point TN non-touch

220 nits brightness Processor Intel Celeron N4000 Memory 4-8GB Storage 32-64GB Expandable Storage microSD card Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Bluetooth 4.2 Ports 2x USB-C USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1

2x USB-A USB 3.1 Gen 1

1x Audio combo jack Battery Li-Ion 42Wh (10 hours)

45W USB-C AC adapter Dimensions 328.9 x 234.3 x 18.8 mm

(12.9" x 9.2" x 0.74") Weight 3.09 lbs (1.4 kg) Auto Update Expiration Date July 2025 Starting Price $249.99 Availability September 2019