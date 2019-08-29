IFA may not start for another week, but Lenovo is kicking things off early with the announcement of its successors to the Lenovo S330 and the popular Lenovo C330, which is currently our favorite Chromebook on the market. Lenovo first teased these models a month ago in a YouTube video — the Lenovo Chromebook S340, C340-11, and C340-15 — and now we know when we can actually buy one.
The Lenovo Chromebook C340 has two sizes this year — 11.6 inches and 15.6 inches — and aside from the processor upgrades, the 2-in-1 model also doubles the USB-C ports, swaps the full-size SD slot for microSD, and there's even a shiny Sand Pink option for the smaller 11.6-inch model. Both sizes have 32GB and 64GB storage capacities available — 128GB versions of the 15-inch model will be available in some countries, but not the US — but the real excitement for these models lies in the pricing: the C340-11 starts at $290 and the C340-15 starts at $430.
|Category
|Lenovo Chromebook C340-11
|Lenovo Chromebook C340-15
|Display
|11.6 inches
1366 x 768
10-point IPS touchscreen
250 nits brightness
|15.6 inches
1920 x 1080
10-point IPS touchscreen
250 nits brightness
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N4000
|Intel Pentium Gold 4117U
Intel Core i13
|Memory
|4-8GB
|4GB
|Storage
|32-64GB
|32-128GB
|Expandable Storage
|microSD card
|microSD card
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac
Bluetooth 4.2
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac
Bluetooth 4.2
|Ports
|2x USB-C USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1
2x USB-A USB 3.1 Gen 1
1x Audio combo jack
|2x USB-C USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1
1x USB-A USB 3.1 Gen 1
1x Audio combo jack
|Battery
|Li-Ion 42Wh (10 hours)
45W USB-C AC adapter
|Li-Ion 56Wh (10 hours)
45W USB-C AC adapter
|Dimensions
|290 x 207.8 x 17.8 mm
(11.4" x 8.18" x 0.7")
|361.5 x 248.85 x 18.95 mm
(14.23" x 9.8" x 0.75")
|Weight
|2.6 lbs (1.18 kg)
|4.37 lbs (1.98 kg)
|Auto Update Expiration Date
|July 2025
|July 2025
|Starting Price
|$289.99
|$429.99
|Availability
|September 2019
|October 2019
The Lenovo Chromebook S340 is a 14-inch non-touch fold-flat laptop with much of the same specs as the C340-11, the same Celeron N4000 we've seen in most Chromebooks launched this year, 4-8GB of RAM, 32-64GB of storage, and the same upgraded 2 USB-C, 2 USB-A port configuration. Even with a $250 starting price tag, I don't expect a non-touchscreen model to be a wide hit with regular consumers, but it may be more attractive to businesses or schools looking for affordable mid-screen options.
|Category
|Lenovo Chromebook S340
|Display
|14 inches
1366 x 768 or 1920 x 1080
10-point TN non-touch
220 nits brightness
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N4000
|Memory
|4-8GB
|Storage
|32-64GB
|Expandable Storage
|microSD card
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac
Bluetooth 4.2
|Ports
|2x USB-C USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1
2x USB-A USB 3.1 Gen 1
1x Audio combo jack
|Battery
|Li-Ion 42Wh (10 hours)
45W USB-C AC adapter
|Dimensions
|328.9 x 234.3 x 18.8 mm
(12.9" x 9.2" x 0.74")
|Weight
|3.09 lbs (1.4 kg)
|Auto Update Expiration Date
|July 2025
|Starting Price
|$249.99
|Availability
|September 2019
The C330 is my favorite Chromebook and with the C340-11 being slimmer, faster, prettier, and sporting extra ports, I'm faily confident it should surpass the original in every way, but I'll need to get one in my hands and test it out before forming any complete conclusions. The Lenovo C340-11, C340-15, and S340 will be on display at the IFA conference in Berlin next week before going on sale over the next two months.