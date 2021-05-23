It's the final day of the Premier League season and Leicester are desperate for a win as they host Tottenham. Don't miss a moment with our Leicester vs Tottenham live stream guide.

Though Leicester have already notched enough points to qualify for the Europa League, the team have their sights set on Champions League qualification after narrowly missing out last season.

Brendan Rodgers' side could cap off a season to remember by claiming a Champions League berth after winning the first FA Cup in the club's history last weekend.

A mid-week Premier League defeat to beaten FA Cup finalists Chelsea leaves Leicester in fifth place as things stand after Liverpool made it four wins on the bounce to leapfrog the Foxes on goal difference.

Being joint on points with a worse goal difference, even a win might not be enough to guarantee entry to Europe's top competition next season meaning fans at the King Power will also have an eye on the action at Anfield which will help decide their fate.

After defeat in their last outing against Aston Villa, Tottenham are now mathematically out of the running for the Champions League but there's still plenty to play for as interim manager Ryan Mason hopes to tie up a Europa League place for next season.

A second sixth-place finish in a row is the best Spurs could achieve with a win against Leicester, though results elsewhere could see them fall short.

With an exciting final day of Premier League football on the cards, you don't want to miss the live action. Read on to find out how to watch a Leicester vs Tottenham live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Leicester vs Tottenham: Where and when?

Thursday's match takes place at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, with kick-off set for 4pm BST local time.

That makes it an 11am ET / 8am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 1am AEST kick-off on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

How to watch Leicester vs Tottenham online in the U.S.

NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Leicester vs Tottenham is at 11am ET / 8am PT, with live coverage on its streaming service Peacock as well as on NBCSN which gives you a couple of other live streaming options outlined below.

For streaming outside of Peacock, your best ways to access the Leicester vs Tottenham is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBC, NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.

If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined below, remains one of the best services currently out there.

How to stream Leicester vs Tottenham live in the UK

Sunday's match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football, with coverage from the King Power Stadium beginning at 3.50pm BST ahead of a 4pm kick-off. You can tune in to Super Sunday coverage from 3pm on Sky Sports Premier League (which is showing the Man City vs Everton game) before switching to Sky Sports Football ahead of kick-off.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Leicester vs Tottenham online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, NOW (formerly Now TV).

A NOW Sports Membership will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day, though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all Premier League matches, plus all the upcoming PGA Tour golf, Test cricket, and Formula 1.

How to stream Leicester vs Tottenham live in Canada

DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Leicester and Tottenham, with kick-off set for 11am ET / 8am PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch the final Premier League matches without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

Live stream Leicester vs Tottenham live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Leicester vs Tottenham in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 1am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.

Watch Leicester vs Tottenham online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match above in this guide. If you're intent on watching Leicester vs Tottenham but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN will come in handy. Using one allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's in the country where the content is available, letting you watch as if you were there.

