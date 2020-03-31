If you haven't played this game, now is also a really good time to get started, too. The "Stay at Home and Play Games" sale is taking 30% off the entire game and offers free shipping. Just use the code STAYHOME during checkout and you can get the original game for just $13.99 instead of $20. Save on the add-ons, extra cards, or even any of the other games sold by the same group like On a Scale of One to T-Rex . While you won't be able to take advantage of the sale, you might be able to secure faster shipping by looking for the same game at Walmart or Target , and Target at least has a "Buy 2 Get 1 Free" sale on board games right now.

The lesser-known casualty of the current self-isolation policy is the loss of the ability to gather together and play games while yelling at each other across the table. In some ways, this should be a bigger deal because as humans we thrive in a community. We need to play together and grow together. Lucky for humanity, the people who make games are looking out for us. The makers of Exploding Kittens, a card game that keeps trying to kill you by exploding kittens in your face, have come up with some new methods for playing the game that still allow you to keep at least six feet between you and your family and friends.

Don't stop playing games just because your friends can't come over. Popular games like Exploding Kittens are coming up with new ways to play, including single player modes and now Quarantined Kittens.

So how do you play a card game that requires as many as ten people to play (depending on the version you get) while you're sitting at home alone and quarantined? Just check out the handy guide for the renamed Quarantined Kittens. You can even download a PDF to reference while you play.

Everyone is going to need their own deck of the game, and you want to make sure you all have the same cards. You're going to remove some cards and re-arrange some others to create a new modified deck. Then instead of a draw pile you're going to create a Draw Grid, and each time you end your turn the person who went before you will tell you which card from the Grid you're going to draw, so you need to make the grid visible on your video. Then, when you eventually get explodered, just make sure the person who was telling you what card to draw knows who they are communicating with next.

It's not that different from a regular game of Exploding Kittens except you need to take video chat and slow internet into account when you do it. Have fun and take your mind off the craziness of the world by creating some craziness of your own!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.