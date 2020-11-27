How often have you wished you could play an instrument as beautifully as the artists you see on stage? It's certainly an intimidating goal, but learning by yourself is a more affordable, and rewarding, experience — and it's not as difficult as it may seem either. Whether you want to play piano, guitar, or another instrument, it's totally in your hands and with the excess of free time we have in 2020, there's no excuse to keep stalling. It's time to start learning, and I hear Guitar Center has some excellent Black Friday deals just in case you still need an instrument to practice with at home. Of course, those are just a small portion of the many Black Friday deals available today.

One sale you definitely don't want to miss if you're hoping to learn piano is at Playground Sessions. Once you're a member, you'll gain access to hundreds of interactive lessons, hours upon hours of video tutorials, and all the information you'll need to advance from a beginning player to a pro. There are even lessons taught by professionals like Harry Connick, Jr. and Playground Sessions co-creator Quincy Jones.

Key Deal Playground Sessions Online Piano Lessons Playground Sessions is an online resource dedicated to teaching people of all ages how to play piano, and right now its Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale features a few excellent offers you should really take advantage of before they disappear. Limited Time Only See at Playground Sessions

Playground Sessions offers both monthly and annual subscription tiers, as well as a lifetime membership option. While the monthly tier isn't discounted currently, you can save $50 instantly on an annual membership today when you use promo code bfcm20 at checkout. The code drops its price down to $79.99, bringing your monthly cost below $7. If you'd rather sign up for a lifetime membership, its price drops to just $199.99 when you use promo code bfcm20 for a total savings of $230.

Then again, there's one last deal to consider at Playground Sessions if you happen to know someone else yearning to learn piano. You can score a lifetime or annual membership for free when you buy another at regular price and use promo code bogo20 during checkout.

Playground Sessions is also offering up to 50% off keyboard bundles right now; no discount code is required.