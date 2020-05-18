Just because you're not some hotshot Wall Street dude doesn't mean you can't already rake in tons of revenue from trading in the U.S. market. Just take it from the recently viral Redditor who turned a small investment into a million-dollar gain overnight, as well as Travis Rose, a self-taught trader and investor who put together a set of courses to help aspiring traders find success in the stock market just like him.

If that happens to be you, you can learn everything there is to know about trading in the Wall Street Survival & Stock Trading Guide Bundle currently on sale.

This bundle features 13 hours of premium instruction, spread across eight courses that are easy to follow and understand. You begin by learning how the stock market works and setting up your very own investing account. Once you've got all the basics down, you'll move on to more advanced concepts that can help you become a successful trader.

You'll learn how to create a trading plan to minimize your risks, profit from swing trade positions, identify chart patterns, figure out where institutions, hedge funds, investment firms, and more are buying and selling large amounts of shares. And if you think 13 hours isn't enough to equip you to conquer the market, each course is supplemented by multiple-choice quizzes, additional resources, and ebooks to fortify your learning.

This bundle usually goes for $1,600, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for only $29.99.