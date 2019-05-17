Creative professionals are no strangers to Adobe Photoshop. It’s one of the most popular and versatile photo editing tools on the market, and it’s a skill that every graphic designer or photographer should master. If you’re interested in these careers, you must learn how to use Photoshop effectively, and this $29 bundle will show you how.

The Complete Photoshop Master Class Bundle features 6 courses on Photoshop’s many applications. If you’re just starting out, Photoshop Made Easy will teach you the basics such as how to use layers, the tone curve, levels, and more. Once you have the fundamentals down, you can start specializing in areas such as web design, portrait photography, lighting, and more, which are all covered in this bundle. Alternatively, if you only intend to use Photoshop for light editing, Photoshop For Busy Entrepreneurs will teach you simple tricks to market your brand and improve your editing efficiency.

Photoshop is a complex tool for the uninitiated, but with the proper guidance, you can unlock Photoshop’s full potential to edit stunning photos and graphics. The Complete Photoshop Master Class Bundle is currently on sale for just $29, or 97% off.