The best wireless security cameras can be really great tools to have throughout your home. Not only can you use one to keep an eye on your valuables inside and outside of your home, but they are also used in sensitive environments like hospitals and police stations. They're like an extra set of eyes that never blink or fall asleep on the job.

Smart security cameras can be great tools when properly used and secured.

Most of these types of cameras transmit video to some sort of cloud account where you can view them at your leisure from any device with an internet connection, and that can become a problem as seen in the latest "hack" of over 150,000 cameras from Verkada.

Hack isn't really the right word to use here but the results amounted to the same thing. Apparently, an administration login was found on the internet that allowed a group of hackers to view some footage that should never have been made public. Videos from hospital intensive care units, from the production line at a Tesla plant, and even hidden camera footage of police interrogations were made available for the public. That's because this particular set of credentials acted as a master password for everything Verdaka kept in the cloud. Yikes.

Verdaka told CBS News that it has fixed the issue and is "investigating the scale and scope of the breach" but it's still a potentially scary thought to know that a similar bit of carelessness or a targeted attack could expose so many cameras. It's also worrisome that special care isn't taken to secure cloud-based enterprise video equipment, but that falls squarely on the shoulders of Verdaka, not its customers.