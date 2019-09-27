After giving us a detailed look at the new Pixel Themes app and the new 'Recorder' app that will debut with the Pixel 4, the folks at 9to5Google have now shared screenshots showing the new live wallpapers that will be available for the upcoming Google flagship smartphone.

The live wallpapers were found from one of the many apps extracted from a pre-release Google Pixel 4, sent to 9to5Google by the folks at NextRift. As per the report, Google's upcoming flagship will include at least nine new live wallpapers. Out of the nine wallpapers, six will apparently darken automatically when the system-wide dark mode is toggled on.

The default wallpaper that Pixel 4 owners will see when they first set up the phone will be "Doodle." When choosing this wallpaper, users will be given the option to customize it with different themes. A "Do it yourself" toggle will be available too, although it is unclear what it will actually do.