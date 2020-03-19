What you need to know
- Samsung has released a new software update for the Exynos-powered Galaxy S20 series.
- It comes with a Camera app update and fixes the autofocus issues some users have been complaining about.
- A similar update for the Snapdragon variants of the Galaxy S20 series phones is expected to begin rolling out soon.
Samsung recently rolled out the first post-launch software update for its Galaxy S20 series phones, bringing a few minor improvements and enhancements. As per a report from SamMobile, Samsung has now released a new update for the Exynos-powered Galaxy S20 series, addressing the camera issues that a large number of users have been complaining about.
The latest firmware for the Galaxy S20 series updates the Camera app on all three phones to version 10.0.01.98. While the updated Camera app does not introduce any new feature, it finally fixes the slow autofocus issue. Aside from the updated Camera app, however, the latest firmware does not bring any other changes or fixes.
Sadly, it appears that the update hasn't started rolling out over-the-air (OTA) just yet. To install the new update on your Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra, you will need to download the firmware using Samsung's Smart Switch application or from SamMobile's firmware archive. Alternatively, you can wait for Samsung to start rolling out the update over-the-air. Once that happens, you will be able to check for the update manually by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.
While the update is only available for the Exynos-powered variants of the Galaxy S20 series currently, we expect Samsung to push a similar software update for the Snapdragon variants very soon.
