What you need to know
- Samsung has rolled out a new software update for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
- The update includes battery life improvements and a few other enhancements.
- It is currently available only in Germany, but is likely to expand to other markets within the next few days.
Earlier this week, Samsung began rolling out the latest October 2020 Android security patch to its flagship devices, including the Galaxy Note 20 series. Even though the October 2020 security update isn't available in all markets yet, the company has now released another new software update for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is one of its best Android phones of 2020.
According to SamMobile, the latest software update for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra arrives as version N98xxXXU1ATJ1. While it isn't a big update, it does bring battery life improvements to the flagship phone. Along with further improving battery life, Samsung claims the update also improves the stability of the camera and the Dark mode feature.
The update is currently available only in Germany, but we expect it to expand to other markets across Europe and other parts of the world within a week or two. Once the update is available for your phone, an update notification will automatically show up. You can also check for the update manually by opening the Settings app on your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and heading over to Software update > Download and install.
