What you need to know
- An alleged Galaxy Note 10 Lite benchmark listing suggests the phone will be powered by an Exynos 9810 chipset and feature 6GB of RAM.
- If the benchmark listing is accurate, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be less powerful than the Galaxy S10 Lite.
- Both the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite are rumored to launch in December.
The rumored Galaxy Note 10 Lite today made its second appearance on the Geekbench benchmark database. Unlike the first time, however, the new listing sheds some light on the hardware under the hood of the upcoming "mid-range" Note.
As per the SM-N770F listing on Geekbench (via SamMobile), the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will share more in common with last year's Galaxy Note 9 than the Galaxy Note 10, at least when it comes to the core specs. It will have a 10nm Exynos 9810 chipset under the hood, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The Galaxy S10 Lite, on the other hand, is expected to be powered by the newer and more powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset.
While the information is certainly a little disappointing, we're not completely surprised by the latest Galaxy Note 10 Lite leak. Since the Note 10 Lite is expected to be more affordable than the Galaxy Note 10, it makes sense for Samsung to use an older chipset to keep costs down. In terms of design, however, the Note 10 Lite is rumored to be similar to the Note 10 and Note 10+.
In addition to the specs of the phone, the listing also suggests that it will ship with Android 10 right out of the box. This means while the Note 10 Lite may not be as powerful as the Note 10 and Note 10+, it will be running a newer version of Android when it goes on sale sometime next month. Samsung is expected to roll out the stable Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ in January next year in most markets.
The first credible evidence of the device's existence came earlier this week, when the FCC certified the S Pen that will ship along with the phone. According to the FCC documents, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite's S Pen will have Bluetooth, although it remains to be seen if it will include a gyroscope for Note 10-like Air Actions.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Jabra Elite 75t review: Better than your current headphones
Jabra has another hit on its hands with the tiny-but-powerful-and-also-really-comfortable Elite 75t.
Samsung's 8-inch Galaxy Tab A is on sale, perfect for game streaming
Fancy a screen boost for Microsoft's upcoming Project xCloud or a future Google Stadia expansion? Consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab A.
Galaxy S10 starts receiving the stable Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update
Samsung has started pushing the stable Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy S10 series phones in Germany. However, only those who had enrolled in the beta program are receiving the update currently.
Expand the Note 10+ storage with one of these microSD cards
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Note 10+ which includes a microSD card slot, despite a base storage option of 256GB. We have compiled a list of the best microSD cards for your new Galaxy Note 10+.