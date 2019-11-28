The rumored Galaxy Note 10 Lite today made its second appearance on the Geekbench benchmark database. Unlike the first time, however, the new listing sheds some light on the hardware under the hood of the upcoming "mid-range" Note.

As per the SM-N770F listing on Geekbench (via SamMobile), the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will share more in common with last year's Galaxy Note 9 than the Galaxy Note 10, at least when it comes to the core specs. It will have a 10nm Exynos 9810 chipset under the hood, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The Galaxy S10 Lite, on the other hand, is expected to be powered by the newer and more powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset.

While the information is certainly a little disappointing, we're not completely surprised by the latest Galaxy Note 10 Lite leak. Since the Note 10 Lite is expected to be more affordable than the Galaxy Note 10, it makes sense for Samsung to use an older chipset to keep costs down. In terms of design, however, the Note 10 Lite is rumored to be similar to the Note 10 and Note 10+.

In addition to the specs of the phone, the listing also suggests that it will ship with Android 10 right out of the box. This means while the Note 10 Lite may not be as powerful as the Note 10 and Note 10+, it will be running a newer version of Android when it goes on sale sometime next month. Samsung is expected to roll out the stable Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ in January next year in most markets.

The first credible evidence of the device's existence came earlier this week, when the FCC certified the S Pen that will ship along with the phone. According to the FCC documents, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite's S Pen will have Bluetooth, although it remains to be seen if it will include a gyroscope for Note 10-like Air Actions.