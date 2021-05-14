We got our first look at Samsung's Galaxy A22 5G a few weeks back, courtesy of CAD-based renders from @OnLeaks. Official-looking renders of the upcoming phone have now leaked online, along with a few key specs.

According to 91Mobiles, the 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy A22 will have a few key differences. The Galaxy A22 5G will apparently come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ LCD display and MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset. It will have a triple-lens camera system at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. The Galaxy A22 5G is also expected to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.