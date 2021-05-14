What you need to know
- Official renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A22 and A22 5G have surfaced.
- The 5G variant of the phone is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.
- While the 5G variant is expected to feature an LCD display, the 4G-only Galaxy A22 could come with an AMOLED panel.
We got our first look at Samsung's Galaxy A22 5G a few weeks back, courtesy of CAD-based renders from @OnLeaks. Official-looking renders of the upcoming phone have now leaked online, along with a few key specs.
According to 91Mobiles, the 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy A22 will have a few key differences. The Galaxy A22 5G will apparently come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ LCD display and MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset. It will have a triple-lens camera system at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. The Galaxy A22 5G is also expected to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The 4G-only variant of the Galaxy A22, on the other hand, will be powered by MediaTek's Helio G80 chipset and feature a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display. It is tipped to come equipped with a quad-camera setup on the back, with an additional 2MP sensor. Both the variants will pack a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging speeds. You can also expect them to ship with Android 11 right out of the box, with One UI 3.1 on top.
While Samsung hasn't revealed any plans of launching a new Galaxy A series phone yet, the latest leak seems to suggest the A22 and A22 5G are likely to be announced within the next few weeks. The 5G variant will challenge some of the best cheap Android phones from Xiaomi, Realme, and Motorola.
