While we've known for some time now that a show based on Naughty Dog's The Last of Us was being written for HBO, today we learned via press release that HBO has given the green light to production.

Craig Mazin, creator and writer of HBO's Chernobyl, and Neil Druckmann, creative director of The Last of Us and vice president of Naughty Dog, are co-writing the show. Carolyn Strauss of HBO, Evan Wells from Naughty Dog and Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions are all executive producers for the show. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and Naughty Dog are all producing.

Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios and Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions, stated that "PlayStation's innovative storytelling and ingenuity is a natural complement to SPT's creative focus. Our collaboration is a great example of our 'One Sony' philosophy at work. We look forward to developing even more iconic game IP in the future."

The series will adapt both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2 though there will be changes, such as a "jaw drop" moment that wasn't in the first game. Composer Gustavo Santaolla is returning to score the series. When it releases, The Last of Us will air on HBO and be streamable through HBO MAX. In the meanwhile, if you haven't played through the games yet, The Last of Us Remastered is available as part of the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 owners.