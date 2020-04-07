Tlou Part 2 New ScreenshotSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

  • The Last of Us Part II was scheduled to release on May 29.
  • Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the game has been delayed indefinitely.
  • PlayStation is automatically issuing refunds as a result.

Recently, we had to convey the disappointing news that The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR had been delayed indefinitely due to logistics issues induced by the ongoing pandemic. Because these games no longer have release dates, or even release windows, they've been pulled for the PlayStation Store.

According to the official PlayStation support page, refunds are being automatically issued for any digital preorders. If you haven't yet, check the email associated with your PlayStation account, as you should be receiving confirmation of the refund extremely soon.

We'll keep you updated as to when new release dates are issued for these games. Naughty Dog emphasized that The Last of Us Part II was in the polishing stage and that it the delay was simply due to shipping, so in theory, whenever shipping becomes viable again, we'll see new release dates issue. There's no telling when that will be though. Right now, the PlayStation 5 is still on track to be released sometime in Holiday 2020 but given the nature of this pandemic, that could change.

