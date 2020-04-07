What you need to know
- The Last of Us Part II was scheduled to release on May 29.
- Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the game has been delayed indefinitely.
- PlayStation is automatically issuing refunds as a result.
Recently, we had to convey the disappointing news that The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR had been delayed indefinitely due to logistics issues induced by the ongoing pandemic. Because these games no longer have release dates, or even release windows, they've been pulled for the PlayStation Store.
According to the official PlayStation support page, refunds are being automatically issued for any digital preorders. If you haven't yet, check the email associated with your PlayStation account, as you should be receiving confirmation of the refund extremely soon.
We'll keep you updated as to when new release dates are issued for these games. Naughty Dog emphasized that The Last of Us Part II was in the polishing stage and that it the delay was simply due to shipping, so in theory, whenever shipping becomes viable again, we'll see new release dates issue. There's no telling when that will be though. Right now, the PlayStation 5 is still on track to be released sometime in Holiday 2020 but given the nature of this pandemic, that could change.
Related: The Last of Us Part II gets new screenshots after news of its delay
Revenge
The Last of Us Part II
How far will Ellie go?
The wait is almost over. Ellie's harrowing journey looks to take her on the bloody path of revenge, but against what we're not sure of yet. Whatever the situation, Joel is there to have her back.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's every U.S. city with 5G coverage right now
5G deployment is moving fast and the list of cities with coverage is growing all the time. See if your U.S. city has coverage yet by Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, or AT&T.
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro!
OnePlus wowed us in 2019 with an onslaught of excellent handsets, and for 2020, the company looks to one-up itself yet again. Between the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, here's everything you need to know about what OnePlus is cooking up this year.
Facebook taking 'aggressive steps' to quash 5G conspiracy theories
Facebook has vowed tougher measures to clamp down on posts that could cause physical harm regarding 5G coronavirus conspiracy theories.
Go up against real intelligence with these multiplayer PlayStation VR games
If you’d like your gaming experience to entail meeting some new friends or duking it out against human intelligence, we’ve rounded up the best multiplayer games for PlayStation VR.