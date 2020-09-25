The Last of Us Day 2020 is here. Formerly known as Outbreak Day, this event is a celebration of the world of The Last of Us that occurs on September 26, the day the Cordyceps infection spread wildly and brought about the collapse of society. For this year, Naughty Dog has kicked things off just a bit early and shared some of what everyone can look forward to.

To start, there's a free PS4 theme to redeem! In addition to this free theme, all avatars and themes for The Last of Us Part 2 are also free to grab until September 28 at 11:59 p.m PT, so if there's any you're missing, be sure to check those out.

There's also some new statues of Ellie that are now up for preorder at GamingHeads. If you're a fan of tabletop gaming, you're in luck as a board game for The Last of Us is on the way. It's being developed by CMON, the same company that made Bloodborne: The Board Game and God of War: The Card Game.

Finally, there's a photo mode contest for The Last of Us Part 2. Winners will receive the Ellie Edition of the game, while runners up will receive a limited edition DualShock 4 themed after the game.

Naughty Dog has shared a fair bit but there's more coming tomorrow as well. We'll be sure to provide an update depending on what else is announced.