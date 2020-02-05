If any North American PlayStation 4 owners have been waiting to get all of Kingdom Hearts' story in one place, they're in luck. Square Enix has announced that the Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package is coming to PlayStation 4 in North America on March 17. This collection gathers together ten different Kingdom Hearts stories.

This physical bundle includes:

KINGDOM HEARTS –The Story So Far–

KINGDOM HEARTS III



Experience the series for the first time or all over again!



Kingdom Hearts is an infamously complicated story where Disney worlds and Final Fantasy-inspired characters collide. Here's the full list of Kingdom Hearts stories that are included in this package:

KINGDOM HEARTS III

KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories

KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded

KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD

KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover

KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage–

While before, players had to purchase Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far seperately, there's now an option to just grab them together. This is the ultimate collection for any Kingdom Hearts fan. Do note however that this does not include the new Re Mind DLC for Kingdom Hearts III, which expands the story of Sora and company in even more wild ways.