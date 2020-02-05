Kingdom Hearts III SoraSource: Square Enix

What you need to know

  • Kingdom Hearts has a complicated plot, to say the least.
  • Soon, you can experience that complicated plot in its utter entirety on PlayStation 4 in North America.
  • The Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package is set to release on PlayStation in North America on March 17.
  • It'll be available for $50 at GameStop.

If any North American PlayStation 4 owners have been waiting to get all of Kingdom Hearts' story in one place, they're in luck. Square Enix has announced that the Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package is coming to PlayStation 4 in North America on March 17. This collection gathers together ten different Kingdom Hearts stories.

Kingdom Hearts is an infamously complicated story where Disney worlds and Final Fantasy-inspired characters collide. Here's the full list of Kingdom Hearts stories that are included in this package:

  • KINGDOM HEARTS III
  • KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX
  • KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX
  • KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories
  • KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days
  • KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded
  • KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX
  • KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD
  • KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover
  • KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage–

While before, players had to purchase Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far seperately, there's now an option to just grab them together. This is the ultimate collection for any Kingdom Hearts fan. Do note however that this does not include the new Re Mind DLC for Kingdom Hearts III, which expands the story of Sora and company in even more wild ways.

You can get the entire convoluted Kingdom Hearts story on PlayStation 4 with this All-in-One Package, which is coming to North America.

