What you need to know
- Kingdom Hearts has a complicated plot, to say the least.
- Soon, you can experience that complicated plot in its utter entirety on PlayStation 4 in North America.
- The Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package is set to release on PlayStation in North America on March 17.
- It'll be available for $50 at GameStop.
If any North American PlayStation 4 owners have been waiting to get all of Kingdom Hearts' story in one place, they're in luck. Square Enix has announced that the Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package is coming to PlayStation 4 in North America on March 17. This collection gathers together ten different Kingdom Hearts stories.
The brand-new #KingdomHearts All-in-One Package is coming on #PS4 to North America on 3/17!— KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) February 5, 2020
This physical bundle includes:
✅KINGDOM HEARTS –The Story So Far–
✅KINGDOM HEARTS III
Experience the series for the first time or all over again!
More info: https://t.co/a8YPGxY0EL pic.twitter.com/Apqb2cg6FM
Kingdom Hearts is an infamously complicated story where Disney worlds and Final Fantasy-inspired characters collide. Here's the full list of Kingdom Hearts stories that are included in this package:
- KINGDOM HEARTS III
- KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX
- KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX
- KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories
- KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days
- KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded
- KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX
- KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD
- KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover
- KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage–
While before, players had to purchase Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far seperately, there's now an option to just grab them together. This is the ultimate collection for any Kingdom Hearts fan. Do note however that this does not include the new Re Mind DLC for Kingdom Hearts III, which expands the story of Sora and company in even more wild ways.
