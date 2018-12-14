Special Console Kingdom Hearts 3 Limited Edition PS4 Pro Bundle Extra Goodies Kingdom Hearts 3 Limited Edition PS4 Pro Ultimate Fan Bundle You're getting a special edition PS4 Pro and the full game for one easy price. The Kingdom Hearts 3 PS4 Pro features crests and emblems inspired by the game on a jet black chassis. $400 at GameStop Pros Special PS4 Pro console and controller with markings inspired by Kingdom Hearts

These two are essentially the same products at the core, but one comes with a ton of extra content for those who want to catch up on the story or just celebrate their fandom.

Get the complete package

It's not often that a limited edition console launches in two different SKUs, but GameStop urges you to hold its beer. The Kingdom Hearts 3 PS4 Pro bundle is the baseline one going for $400, and that'll get you a specially marked 1TB console with its matching controller, as well as a copy of Kingdom Hearts 3. As a standard bonus for pre-ordering, you'll also get the PS4 theme and a special Midnight Blue keyblade in-game item.

This is a tremendous value. Because the PS4 Pro normally retails for $400, you're effectively getting the game for free with this package. Some fans would probably pay more than the cost of these two items combined separately, so if you're in the market for a PS4 Pro there's no reason not to get it.

And if the value alone doesn't entice you, maybe the console you're getting will. It'll feature mostly random markings inspired by Kingdom Hearts. Look closely and you'll see a bunch of keyblades, crowns, and hearts. Even the controller has gotten some love, with the trackpad featuring a pattern of its own, and icons of a crown and a heart for D-Pad Up and D-Pad down, respectively.

Limited Edition Bundle Ultimate Fan Bundle Price $400 $470 Release Date January 29, 2019 January 29, 2019 Limited Edition 1TB PS4 Pro Yes Yes Kingdom Hearts 3 Game Yes Yes PS4 Theme Yes Yes In-Game Midnight Blue Keyblade Yes Yes The Story So Far No Yes Funko Mystery Box No Yes

The Ultimate Fan bundle has all that same stuff, but it also comes with The Story So Far. This is a collection of almost all the remasters that have ever been done for the Kingdom Hearts franchise.

You'll get Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, which consists of Kingdom Hearts FINAL MIX, Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories, a series of HD remastered cinematics in Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days, Kingdom Hearts 2 FINAL MIX, Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final MIX, and Kingdom Hearts Re:coded, another set of HD remastered cinematics.

There's also Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 FINAL CHAPTER PROLOGUE, which has Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD, Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage-, and the movie Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover.

That's a crap ton of content. And if that's not enough, this version comes with the Kingdom Hearts 3 Funko Mystery Box. That particular box has a POP! Games figurine of Sora riding on a wave of Heartless. There are also 3 Keyblade vinyl collectibles, and you'll get one of two Funko plushies at random: either Monster Goofy or Monster Donald.

This bundle actually doesn't save you any money in the long run, as the cost of buying those extras separately — The Story So Far goes for $40 and the Funko box is $30 — sum up to the same value of $70. That's not so bad if you didn't already have this stuff, but if you really wanted you could just go buy The Story So Far to enjoy right now instead of waiting for the console to come out. But, of course, that doesn't help if you don't yet own a PS4, and you'd still have to wait on the Funko Mystery Box.

