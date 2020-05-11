With schools across the world closed due to social distancing measures, ensuring your child continues to receive a good education at home is crucial. Luckily, there are a number of sites that make learning fun for kids and help to keep them occupied while their usual school routine is on hiatus.

ABCMouse and Adventure Academy are two great examples that mix a carefully designed curriculum for children of various ages with online games and puzzles, and right now you can score a one-year membership to either service for only $45 when you sign up before May 15. Both of these services usually cost $10 per month, but today's offer brings the monthly cost down to just $3.75 each.

ABCMouse is perfect for kids from as young as just two years old up through kids in the 2nd grade. Meanwhile, Adventure Academy is a better resource for your older children and intended for those in 3rd grade through 8th grade. There's also the sister site Reading IQ which supports reading levels from preschool children to those in the 6th grade, and while it isn't offering the same annual subscription offer as the other two, you can grab a year's worth of access for only $39.99 right now.

ABCMouse and Adventure Academy happen to be the most well-rounded options of the three sites, so you'll just want to choose whichever is best for your child's grade level. With ABCMouse, your child will be able to read stories, play fun math games, learn about the solar system, and even do arts and colors lessons, while Adventure Academy offers a 3D world for your child to explore while learning skills in language arts, science, math, social studies, and more.

If you're unsure about whether one of the sites is the right fit, you can start a free 30-day trial of ABCMouse or free 30-day trial of Adventure Academy to let your child give either one a test run. The annual subscription offer comes to an end on May 15.