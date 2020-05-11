With schools across the world closed due to social distancing measures, ensuring your child continues to receive a good education at home is crucial. Luckily, there are a number of sites that make learning fun for kids and help to keep them occupied while their usual school routine is on hiatus.
ABCMouse and Adventure Academy are two great examples that mix a carefully designed curriculum for children of various ages with online games and puzzles, and right now you can score a one-year membership to either service for only $45 when you sign up before May 15. Both of these services usually cost $10 per month, but today's offer brings the monthly cost down to just $3.75 each.
$4 per month
ABCMouse and Adventure Academy online learning for kids
ABCMouse and Adventure Academy offer online learning for kids as young as two years old, and right now you can score a one-year membership to either service for only $45 when you sign up before May 15.
$45.00
$59.95 $15 off
ABCMouse is perfect for kids from as young as just two years old up through kids in the 2nd grade. Meanwhile, Adventure Academy is a better resource for your older children and intended for those in 3rd grade through 8th grade. There's also the sister site Reading IQ which supports reading levels from preschool children to those in the 6th grade, and while it isn't offering the same annual subscription offer as the other two, you can grab a year's worth of access for only $39.99 right now.
ABCMouse and Adventure Academy happen to be the most well-rounded options of the three sites, so you'll just want to choose whichever is best for your child's grade level. With ABCMouse, your child will be able to read stories, play fun math games, learn about the solar system, and even do arts and colors lessons, while Adventure Academy offers a 3D world for your child to explore while learning skills in language arts, science, math, social studies, and more.
If you're unsure about whether one of the sites is the right fit, you can start a free 30-day trial of ABCMouse or free 30-day trial of Adventure Academy to let your child give either one a test run. The annual subscription offer comes to an end on May 15.
Android 10 rolling out to the Motorola RAZR with a few surprising features
Months after launch, the Motorola RAZR is finally getting Android 10. Along with the expected updates from the new software, Motorola's also thrown in a few tricks of its own. Here's an early look at what to expect!
The Galaxy Note 20 is coming — here's everything you need to know
Ready or not, Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 will be upon us in a matter of months. Here's everything we know so far about the phone!
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Legend of Beowulf listed on German Uplay
The Season Pass for Assassin's Creed Valhalla includes multiple missions planned to release after the game's launch. The first of these missions has been detailed via a listing on the German Uplay storefront: The Legend of Beowulf.
The best kid-friendly PS4 games
If you're looking for some games to either play with the family or trust your kids to play on their own, you've come to the right place! Check out these awesome titles!