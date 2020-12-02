The black Sony SRS-XB32 portable Bluetooth speaker has dropped to $79.99 at Best Buy. This is an older version of Sony's top portable Bluetooth speaker, and it's sold out in a lot of places like Amazon. Even when you find it in stock, it more regularly sells for around $150. We have seen it go on sale in the past, but it has never dropped this low. The last deal we shared was when we saw it going for $98, so today's drop to $80 is really one of the best values ever.

If you want the current generation, Sony's SRS-XB33 speaker is also on sale. We shared this deal during Black Friday, but it is still live as we speak. You can get it for $118 compared to its regular price of $150. Definitely more expensive, but it's still a good deal.

The SRS-XB32 is a powerful speaker and part of a very successful lineup for Sony. The speaker uses Sony's Extra Bass tech so you can really feel that music in your gut. Plus it will stand out in a crowd thanks to the multi-colored flashing lights that beat with your tunes. The speaker can actually sync up with other speakers, up to 100 of them, and all the music and lights will sync up. Get a real festival feeling with that much music blaring.

There is a USB connection built into the speaker so you can use it to charge your smartphone in a pinch. That's super helpful if you're using the Bluetooth connection with your phone to play music. You can keep listening without worrying about the battery being dead when you pick up your phone at the end of the night. Since the SRS-XB32 has a 24-hour battery life, you'll be able to keep going for a long time even when you're sharing that power.

It has an IP67 rating. That means it's resistant to water, dust, and shock. You'll be able to use this speaker outside or at the gym without worrying about it getting damaged.