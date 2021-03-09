After suffering defeat in the first-leg, Serie A giants Juventus will hope home advantage pays off as they host FC Porto in this UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. Don't miss a moment with our Juventus vs Porto live stream guide.

In their last meeting at Porto's Estádio do Dragão, the home side emerged 2-1 victors. An early goal from Mehdi Taremi put the Dragons ahead in the second minute of the game with Moussa Marega finding the back of the net at the beginning of the second half.

Though Juventus were unable to make the most of their possession on the night, Federico Chiesa's away goal could prove crucial as the Bianconeri vie for a place in the quarter-finals.

Juve are unbeaten since that meeting in Portugal with three wins and one draw in Serie A, though Andrea Pirlo's side are still well off the pace of league leaders Inter Milan in this season's title race.

Portuguese titleholders Porto are also undefeated in three domestic league games since their last Champions League outing. Despite that, Sérgio Conceição's will want to use today's game to bounce back after being stunned by Braga in the Taça de Portugal semi-final last week, losing 3-2 at home and exiting the competition 4-3 on aggregate.

With both teams unlikely to retain their league titles this season, each will be determined to progress to the latter stages of the Champions League so today's game should be an entertaining one. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Champions League clash between Juventus and Porto with our guide below.

Juventus vs Porto: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League round of 16 stage game is being played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CET local time today, March 8. That makes it an 8pm start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Tuesday morning.

How to watch Juventus vs Porto online in the U.S.

CBS is the exclusive English-language home of the UEFA Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. When it comes to streaming, newly-launched Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) is the best service to use. There's currently a one-month free trial there so you can watch this game for free.

If you are a FuboTV subscriber, you can stream CBS Sports Network's coverage of the game. Alternatively, TUDN also has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

Paramount+ You can watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League games via Paramount+. Sign up now and enjoy a month-long free trial. From $5.99 per month at Paramount+ Fubo TV If you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $64.99 per month at Fubo

How to watch Juventus vs Porto live in the UK

The Juventus vs Porto match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 2 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

BT Sport Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25. From $5.99 per month at BT Sport

How to watch Juventus vs Porto live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Juventus vs Porto without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of UEFA Champions League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

How to watch Juventus vs Porto live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Juventus vs Porto in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Tuesday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Champions League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year up front at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

How to watch Porto vs Juventus online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League in the above guide. If you're intent on watching Juventus vs Porto but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Juventus vs Porto. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN