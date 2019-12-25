Amazon introduced the Echo Wall Clock over a year ago, and the idea behind it was pretty simple. In addition to being an inexpensive way to check on the time, it provided a visual cue to users who wanted to set timers or countdowns on their Echos without constantly asking "Alexa, how much time is left on my timer?" That's about all it did, and it needed a companion Echo device to work, but for the price, it seemed like an okay deal. If there was one recurring complaint about the Echo Wall Clock, it was that the device looked kind of dull. After all, this is supposed to literally be a showpiece, and it looked like something that you might see at a generic office cubicle farm or a doctor's office. This fall, Amazon introduced a few more stylish versions of the clock with some premium brands like Citizen and Disney. We have a lot of Disney fans on our staff who would love to have something like this on their walls, and could you blame them?

Alexa light up my night

The Echo Glow is one of the more interesting Echo accessories introduced in 2019. It has been marketed as an interactive nightlight and timer for children, but in reality, it can be that and much more. You can change colors with a tap, or you can enable fun modes like Campfire Mode, Rainbow Timer, or even holiday themes. You can even sync your Echo speaker's music to the Echo Glow for an interactive dance party! I have already ordered one of these to sit on my home office desk, so I can have Alexa voice-controlled mood lighting whenever I want it. I can just picture "writing mode," "chill mode," and "YouTube" mode!

Room-thumping sound

The Echo Sub has flown under the radar for the past year, but it really is the perfect complementary accessory for an Amazon Echo speaker. Basically it's just a big subwoofer that is intended to be placed on an entertainment shelf or on the floor near your other speakers. With its 6-inch woofer, it is capable of delivering 100W of deep bass to really round-out the smaller speakers found in most of the Echo lineup. You need to have a current Echo speaker to pair it with, such as the second-generation Echo and Echo Plus, third-generation Echo and Echo Dot, or an Echo Studio. You can also pair it with two of these devices to create an impressive audio entertainment system.

These stands deliver

The Echo Show line of devices add awesome touchscreen functionality to a capable set of Echo smart speakers. They are extremely useful when you need to look up a recipe, watch a news clip or video, or check your calendar or to-do list. Really the biggest complaint I've heard about the industrial design and physical functionality of these speakers is that while they look great and have a solid build, the viewing angles can be a little off sometimes. Thankfully, there are several good options to prop up your Echo Show and adjust the angle so you can see it better from wherever you may be in the room. This cute Disney/Pixar alien stand from Toy Story is one of our favorites, but it's only availble for the diminutive Echo Show 5. If you have a larger Echo Show 8 or Echo Show (2nd Gen) then I recommend you pick up one of these first-party Amazon stands. They attach to the bottom of the Echo Shows magnetically, tilt for better viewing, and lift of the devices just enough so that you can see them better.

A premium outlett

Echo speakers are generally small enough to put on a shelf, kitchen counter, or desk, but let's face it — sometimes we just don't have a inch of counter space to spare! If this describes your home, then you might want to consider some sort of mount to take your Echo up off the counter and affix it to another surface like a wall. I like this particular mount because it fits securely around an outlet (you will have to plug in your Echo after all), and can thus be tucked away if that is what you want. It is available in white or black, so hopefully it won't clash too much with your paint job, and can color match with your outlet plates.

Dual-flexing

In addition to the Echo Glow that was mentioned above, the Echo Flex was one of the most intriguing product launches from Amazon in 2019. It isn't that impressive to look at, but what it lacks in form it more than makes up for in function. Meant to plug directly into any standard (interior) outlet, this Echo can go places that other Echo speakers cannot. It's perfect for garages, utility rooms, hallways, and kitchens where counter space is at a premium, or non-existent. As nice as the Echo Flex is on its own, Amazon included a USB port at the bottom of the device which can be used to charge other devices like your smartphone, or which can be used for accessories like this night-light and motion sensor. Both have many use cases and can be easily tied to routines within the Alexa app. And at less than $20 each, they are very affordable.

Alexa is a road warrior now

The Echo Auto was announced in 2018, but didn't really roll out to customers until mid-2019, and even then in limited quantities. Now that the device is more widely available (and often on sale), we're sure to see more of these in cars of Alexa fans. Amazon ships a vent clip with the Echo Auto that lets you mount/attach it to the air vents in your car. There are a couple of issues with this solution though. For starters, the clip doesn't fit all makes or models of vehicles, but also, it's not really that nice looking! Better to get a nicer-looking mount from a third party like this one we've found so that you can drive with Alexa without visual distractions.