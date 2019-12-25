Another holiday season is upon us, and we hope it's been a happy one for you thus far. If you were one of the millions who received a new Amazon Echo device for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Solstice, Festivus, or whatever holiday you celebrate, then congratulations, you just got a great new gadget! As you begin to unbox and discover your new Echo, you may be wondering what else you can do with it. Well, we've compiled a list of awesome accessories to make your Echo experience even better!
- Oh Mickey You're So Fine: Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse Edition
- An Echo Glow-Up: Echo Glow
- Bump that Bass: Echo Sub
- Out of this World: OtterBox Den Series Stand for Echo Show 5
- Adjust Your Viewing Angles: Echo Show 8 Adjustable Stand
- Liftoff the Counter: Echo Show (2nd Gen) Adjustable Stand
- Dot on a Wall: Outlet Shelf for Amazon Echo Devices
- Brighten up Your Flex: Thirdreality Smart Night-Light for Echo Flex
- Trigger Actions with Your Flex: Thirdreality Motion Sensor for Echo Flex
- Take Alexa on the Road: Quarble Air Vent Mount for Echo Auto
Oh Mickey You're So Fine: Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse EditionStaff Pick
This pairs well with any Echo device and can show you not only the time but also timers and countdowns. Plus, the hands are Mickey Mouse's hands, how cool is that?
An Echo Glow-Up: Echo Glow
Whether used as a child's nightlight or a fun party accessory, this Alexa smart lamp will bring you hours of illuminated enjoyment.
Bump that Bass: Echo Sub
Not a stand-alone Echo in its own right, the Sub is a powerful subwoofer that can enhance the sound coming from any recent generation Echo speaker.
Out of this World: OtterBox Den Series Stand for Echo Show 5
Sure there are other stands available for the Echo Show 5, but are any this cute? I think not.
Adjust Your Viewing Angles: Echo Show 8 Adjustable Stand
This stand magnetically attaches to your Echo Show 8 and allows you to prop up and adjust the viewing angles so you can better see the device on a side table or desktop.
Liftoff the Counter: Echo Show (2nd Gen) Adjustable Stand
Even though the Echo Show (2nd Gen) has a large footprint and big screen, there are certainly times where being able to adjust the viewing angles makes the experience better for everyone.
Dot on a Wall: Outlet Shelf for Amazon Echo Devices
If counter space is at a premium in your home but you still want your Echo or Echo Dot accessible, consider a wall-mounted solution like this one that fits over an existing outlet.
Brighten up Your Flex: Thirdreality Smart Night-Light for Echo Flex
This accessory for the Echo Flex adds a bit of light that you can control from the Alexa app. Set routines, change colors, or leave it on all the time.
Trigger Actions with Your Flex: Thirdreality Motion Sensor for Echo Flex
Another attachment accessory for the Echo Flex, this sensor allows you to create routines, trigger smart lights, or invoke other smart home commands through the Alexa app.
Take Alexa on the Road: Quarble Air Vent Mount for Echo Auto
If the default air vent clips don't fit in your car (or you think they're too ugly), consider this better-looking alternative for your Echo Auto.
Set your timers to fun!
Amazon introduced the Echo Wall Clock over a year ago, and the idea behind it was pretty simple. In addition to being an inexpensive way to check on the time, it provided a visual cue to users who wanted to set timers or countdowns on their Echos without constantly asking "Alexa, how much time is left on my timer?" That's about all it did, and it needed a companion Echo device to work, but for the price, it seemed like an okay deal.
If there was one recurring complaint about the Echo Wall Clock, it was that the device looked kind of dull. After all, this is supposed to literally be a showpiece, and it looked like something that you might see at a generic office cubicle farm or a doctor's office. This fall, Amazon introduced a few more stylish versions of the clock with some premium brands like Citizen and Disney. We have a lot of Disney fans on our staff who would love to have something like this on their walls, and could you blame them?
Mickey Tickey Tock
Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse Edition
Watch Mickey's arms tick away the time on this Echo Wall Clock. Always know how much time you have left on your timer thanks to Alexa and America's favorite mouse!
Alexa light up my night
The Echo Glow is one of the more interesting Echo accessories introduced in 2019. It has been marketed as an interactive nightlight and timer for children, but in reality, it can be that and much more. You can change colors with a tap, or you can enable fun modes like Campfire Mode, Rainbow Timer, or even holiday themes. You can even sync your Echo speaker's music to the Echo Glow for an interactive dance party!
I have already ordered one of these to sit on my home office desk, so I can have Alexa voice-controlled mood lighting whenever I want it. I can just picture "writing mode," "chill mode," and "YouTube" mode!
Echo Illumination
Echo Glow
The Echo Glow is a smart lamp that is perfect as a night light, alarm companion, or for sprucing up a living room fort!
Room-thumping sound
The Echo Sub has flown under the radar for the past year, but it really is the perfect complementary accessory for an Amazon Echo speaker. Basically it's just a big subwoofer that is intended to be placed on an entertainment shelf or on the floor near your other speakers. With its 6-inch woofer, it is capable of delivering 100W of deep bass to really round-out the smaller speakers found in most of the Echo lineup.
You need to have a current Echo speaker to pair it with, such as the second-generation Echo and Echo Plus, third-generation Echo and Echo Dot, or an Echo Studio. You can also pair it with two of these devices to create an impressive audio entertainment system.
All About That Bass
Echo Sub
The Echo Sub is more of additional than SUBtraction, adding deep bass to complement your Echo speaker.
These stands deliver
The Echo Show line of devices add awesome touchscreen functionality to a capable set of Echo smart speakers. They are extremely useful when you need to look up a recipe, watch a news clip or video, or check your calendar or to-do list. Really the biggest complaint I've heard about the industrial design and physical functionality of these speakers is that while they look great and have a solid build, the viewing angles can be a little off sometimes.
Thankfully, there are several good options to prop up your Echo Show and adjust the angle so you can see it better from wherever you may be in the room. This cute Disney/Pixar alien stand from Toy Story is one of our favorites, but it's only availble for the diminutive Echo Show 5. If you have a larger Echo Show 8 or Echo Show (2nd Gen) then I recommend you pick up one of these first-party Amazon stands. They attach to the bottom of the Echo Shows magnetically, tilt for better viewing, and lift of the devices just enough so that you can see them better.
The Claw!
OtterBox Den Series Stand for Echo Show 5
This little stand for the little Echo Show 5 is perfect for your child, or the kid in you!
Elevate the 8
Echo Show 8 Adjustable Stand
This stand for the Echo Show 8 is easy to use and comes in black or white to match your device.
2nd Gen but not 2nd Class
Echo Show (2nd Gen) Adjustable Stand
The most useful thing about this stand in my opinion is not that it tilts, but that it gets your premium smart speaker off of the counter.
A premium outlett
Echo speakers are generally small enough to put on a shelf, kitchen counter, or desk, but let's face it — sometimes we just don't have a inch of counter space to spare! If this describes your home, then you might want to consider some sort of mount to take your Echo up off the counter and affix it to another surface like a wall.
I like this particular mount because it fits securely around an outlet (you will have to plug in your Echo after all), and can thus be tucked away if that is what you want. It is available in white or black, so hopefully it won't clash too much with your paint job, and can color match with your outlet plates.
Wallflower
Outlet Shelf for Amazon Echo Devices
This kind of mount is perfect if you're short on space or just want to put your Echo out of sight.
Dual-flexing
In addition to the Echo Glow that was mentioned above, the Echo Flex was one of the most intriguing product launches from Amazon in 2019. It isn't that impressive to look at, but what it lacks in form it more than makes up for in function. Meant to plug directly into any standard (interior) outlet, this Echo can go places that other Echo speakers cannot. It's perfect for garages, utility rooms, hallways, and kitchens where counter space is at a premium, or non-existent.
As nice as the Echo Flex is on its own, Amazon included a USB port at the bottom of the device which can be used to charge other devices like your smartphone, or which can be used for accessories like this night-light and motion sensor. Both have many use cases and can be easily tied to routines within the Alexa app. And at less than $20 each, they are very affordable.
Nightlight
Thirdreality Smart Night-Light for Echo Flex
This accessory is perfect for illuminating dark areas like garages, hallways, or guest bathrooms.
Magic Maker
Thirdreality Motion Sensor for Echo Flex
Grab one of these motion detectors to trigger automations for your smarthome.
Alexa is a road warrior now
The Echo Auto was announced in 2018, but didn't really roll out to customers until mid-2019, and even then in limited quantities. Now that the device is more widely available (and often on sale), we're sure to see more of these in cars of Alexa fans.
Amazon ships a vent clip with the Echo Auto that lets you mount/attach it to the air vents in your car. There are a couple of issues with this solution though. For starters, the clip doesn't fit all makes or models of vehicles, but also, it's not really that nice looking! Better to get a nicer-looking mount from a third party like this one we've found so that you can drive with Alexa without visual distractions.
Alexa Strapped In
Quarble Air Vent Mount for Echo Auto
The stock vent clip is kind of janky, so pick up this replacement for a better auto aesthetic.
Summary
I love Amazon Echo products, both as quality speakers in their own right, but also as a conduit to my favorite virtual assistant, Alexa. What's even better than getting a new Echo for the holidays is tricking it out and making it your own with some awesome accessories. My favorite Echo accessory to come out this year is the Echo Wall Clock, Mickey Mouse Edition. It's a great way to visualize my timers, but it also looks cute with its moving mouse hands.
If the mouse isn't your jam, there's also the standard Echo Wall Clock or swanky Citizen edition. Or, perhaps you want to add some fun lighting or enhanced sound to the room you place your Echo in. Whichever Echo device you were lucky enough to be gifted, there are a number of great accessories you can add to it!
