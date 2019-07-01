What you need to know
- The July 2019 Android security patch is now rolling out.
- Pixel 3a, 3, and 2 devices get improved "OK Google" and music detection.
- There are also patches for bootloader bugs for the Pixel 3.
The beginning of each month always means that it's time for a new Android security update, and for July, Google's pushing out its latest patch on the very first day of the month.
Like most months, July's patch comes with two dates — July 1 and July 5. The typical vulnerability patches for the system, library, media framework, etc. are all here to ensure your Android phone is as safe and secure as can be.
If you have a Pixel 3a, 3, or 2 device, one of the most user-facing changes includes better detection for the "OK Google" command and "music detection" (likely for the phones' Now Playing feature). All Pixel phones get improved Unicode Japanese language support, along with the Pixel 3 and 3a phones getting improvements for the Titan M chip.
The security patch is rolling out now for Pixel phones, so be sure to check for an update if you haven't already received it.