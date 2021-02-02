The Jiggle Physics team try to make some sense of the whole GameStop stock thing. They're also joined by Sara Gitkos for a detailed look at The Legend of Zelda as the game franchise turns 35.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Sara Gitkos (@Sera_BelleG6) / Twitter
- This GameStop stock fiasco is getting out of hand | Windows Central
- The Legend of Zelda 35th anniversary retrospective: A windy adventure | iMore
App Lab is Facebook's answer to Sidequest, coming in February to Quest
The February 2021 Oculus Quest update, also known as Oculus firmware v25, brings a massive list of new features including Facebook Messenger and the new indie App Lab.
Turns out that Huawei's HarmonyOS is really just Android
Huawei did the right thing by using the open-source bits of Android. Then it stuffed its foot straight into its mouth to try and hide it.
Control looks amazing on PS5, but the game needs more DualSense
Control Ultimate Edition is a gorgeous technical showcase on PS5, but the DualSense support it was given is pretty minimal. If anything, it's just a taste at what Remedy can pull off in the future.
These are the best gaming accessories for almost any Android phone
Mobile gaming is getting bigger and more competitive each and every day. We've rounded up the best gaming accessories so that you can be the best at whatever game you choose to play.