The Jiggle Physics team try to make some sense of the whole GameStop stock thing. They're also joined by Sara Gitkos for a detailed look at The Legend of Zelda as the game franchise turns 35.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

