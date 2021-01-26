Samuel Tolbert swings by to chat with the crew about Resident Evil Village, aka the 'Tall Vampire Lady' game. They also discuss a pricing change to Xbox Live Gold, developer Vicarious Visions being merged into Blizzard Entertainment, and more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

