Samuel Tolbert swings by to chat with the crew about Resident Evil Village, aka the 'Tall Vampire Lady' game. They also discuss a pricing change to Xbox Live Gold, developer Vicarious Visions being merged into Blizzard Entertainment, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
- Tony Hawk remake developer Vicarious Visions merged into Blizzard Entertainment | Windows Central
- Xbox Live Gold pricing is going up to $60 for six months in the U.S, also adjusting in other regions Update | Windows Central
- Xbox Live Gold just became the worst deal in gaming Update | Windows Central
- Resident Evil Village coming to PS4, free upgrade to digital PS5 version | Android Central
- Tall Vampire Lady stole the show during today's Resident Evil Village showcase | Android Central
- Resident Evil Village 'Maiden' demo impressions: A tense showcase for what's to come | Android Central
- Samuel Tolbert (@SamuelTolbert) / Twitter
