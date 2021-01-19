Razer is in the news this week with a Chroma RGB equipped N95 medical-grade mask and a bonkers new gaming chair. Rebecca reports on Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for Nintendo Switch.

Star Wars fans have a new hope now that EA is no longer an exclusive creator of games for Lucasfilm. And CDPR's co-founder is 'deeply sorry' about the Cyberpunk 2077 console launch debacle.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS: