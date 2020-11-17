Rebecca, Carli, and Jen review the new Xbox Series X, Series S, and Sony Playstation 5. But they also cover X-Men comics, Baby Yoda's insatiable appetite, and why you shouldn't blow vape smoke into your console.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- List of Xbox Series X, Series S known bugs and launch issues | Windows Central
- Here's every lie about the Xbox Series X, debunked | Windows Central
- Best Xbox Series X, Series S games to try first at launch | Windows Central
- Xbox Series X review: Powerful and bold — with a games lineup that's uncertain | Windows Central
- Xbox Series S review: Next-gen goes back to basics | Windows Central
- PS5 review: A technical marvel with a groundbreaking controller | Android Central
- Best PS5 Games 2020 | Android Central
- Where to buy PS5: Sony has stock RIGHT NOW | Android Central
