The gang get up to speed with the Epic vs. Apple boondoggle, then turn their attention to some game announcements from DC FanDome — Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and Gotham Knights. They also preview Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and discuss how the plot is linked to true events, war crimes, and a CGI Ronald Reagan.
Rebecca reviews Windbound for Xbox One, and Jen shares her thoughts after playing Tell Me Why. There are also some extremely fun listener questions. Check it out!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LINKS:
- Judge backs Fortnite ban, but not action against Unreal Engine | iMore
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for Xbox Series X and PC: Everything you need to know | Windows Central
- Gotham Knights for Xbox Series X and PC: Everything you need to know | Windows Central
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War preview: A choice-driven world based on murky true events | Windows Central
- Windbound for Xbox One review: A gorgeous Zelda-inspired world that's a bit too repetitive | Windows Central
- Tell Me Why for Xbox One review: A meaningful exploration of grief | Windows Central
