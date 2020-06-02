As Rebecca prepares for the release of Paper Mario, the crew chat about the 50+ indie games in the recent Wholesome Direct 2020. There's also more The Last of Us Part II gameplay to check out, and Christopher Nolan plans to stream a film in Fortnite this summer.

Among many other digressions and diversions, there's a great side tangent about blind boxes and other collectibles.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS: