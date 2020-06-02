As Rebecca prepares for the release of Paper Mario, the crew chat about the 50+ indie games in the recent Wholesome Direct 2020. There's also more The Last of Us Part II gameplay to check out, and Christopher Nolan plans to stream a film in Fortnite this summer.
Among many other digressions and diversions, there's a great side tangent about blind boxes and other collectibles.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Fans are giving classic games like Sonic, Zelda, and Pokémon the Paper Mario makeover | iMore
- All 50+ Indie games shown during the Wholesome Direct 2020 | iMore
- The Last of Us Part II State of Play gameplay shows Ellie throwing down ropes, swimming and more | Android Central
- Christopher Nolan to stream one of his films in Fortnite this summer | Android Central
- Arkane Studios' work on immersive sims shouldn't be lost next generation | Android Central
