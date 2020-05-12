Microsoft's recent Xbox Series X showcase provided a look at a lot of games. But it disappointed the gang with a lack of actual gameplay. The gang chat about what's coming to the new console and discuss controversy surrounding the soundtrack to Doom Eternal. They also offer suggestions for what can be done to improve Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

