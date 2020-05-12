Microsoft's recent Xbox Series X showcase provided a look at a lot of games. But it disappointed the gang with a lack of actual gameplay. The gang chat about what's coming to the new console and discuss controversy surrounding the soundtrack to Doom Eternal. They also offer suggestions for what can be done to improve Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
- Microsoft's Xbox Series X showcase offers a look at the (sad) new reality of marketing in the pandemic era | Windows Central
- All the announcements from Xbox Series X gameplay reveal May 2020 | Windows Central
- Doom Eternal EP says company won't work with composer Mick Gordon again after soundtrack controversy | Windows Central
- Animal Crossing | iMore
