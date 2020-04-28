In an episode filled with multiple side quests, the team talk about record-setting video game sales in March 2020. Final Fantasy VII is absurd and awesome, and more updates to Animal Crossing: New Horizons help keep the game fresh without shelling out for paid DLC. And in other Nintendo news, a data leak exposed credentials for 160,000 users.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
- Travis Scott turns Fortnite into Astroworld, previews new song | Android Central
- March 2020 NPD — Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the fastest-selling Nintendo games in history | iMore
- I've never played Final Fantasy before, and the FF7 remake blew my mind | Android Central
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.2.0 adds more events and visitors | iMore
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons — How to spot Redd's fake artwork | iMore
- Nintendo Switch data leak exposes 160,000 users by impersonating NNID | iMore
