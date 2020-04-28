In an episode filled with multiple side quests, the team talk about record-setting video game sales in March 2020. Final Fantasy VII is absurd and awesome, and more updates to Animal Crossing: New Horizons help keep the game fresh without shelling out for paid DLC. And in other Nintendo news, a data leak exposed credentials for 160,000 users.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

