The gang take a look at the DualSense controller for the upcoming PS5. They also talk about the remake of Final Fantasy VII, which leads into a discussion of the best remakes of all time. Also, can easy mode be too easy?
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Take a look at the new DualSense controller, releasing alongside PS5 | Android Central
- PS5 DualSense controller vs. Xbox Series X controller: Which is better? | Android Central
- PS5 DualSense controller vs. PS4 DualShock 4 controller: Which is better? | Android Central
- Best video game remakes of all time: From Final Fantasy VII to Shadow of the Colossus | Windows Central
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake review: Back again to define another generation | Android Central
