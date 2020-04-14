The gang take a look at the DualSense controller for the upcoming PS5. They also talk about the remake of Final Fantasy VII, which leads into a discussion of the best remakes of all time. Also, can easy mode be too easy?

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

