Russell Holly rejoins the show for a review of Half-Life: Alyx. The crew also discuss the indefinite delay of The Last of Us Part II, Iron Man VR, along with several other games.
Borderlands 3 devs are reportedly not getting bonuses they were expecting from Gearbox, whose CEO is alleged to have a track record of sketchy behavior.
Finally, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day event is not super great. But there are a lot of eggs!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
- The Last of Us Part II delayed due to coronavirus pandemic, will release at a later date | Android Central
- Borderlands 3 developers are reportedly not getting expected bonuses by Gearbox | Windows Central
- Half-Life: Alyx: Everything you need to know | Windows Central
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day guide — Eggs, recipes, and Zipper T. Bunny | iMore
