Russell Holly rejoins the show for a review of Half-Life: Alyx. The crew also discuss the indefinite delay of The Last of Us Part II, Iron Man VR, along with several other games.

Borderlands 3 devs are reportedly not getting bonuses they were expecting from Gearbox, whose CEO is alleged to have a track record of sketchy behavior.

Finally, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day event is not super great. But there are a lot of eggs!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

