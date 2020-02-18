Carli, Jen, and Rebecca dive into why Pokémon HOME is cool for longtime players and talk about rumors surrounding PS5 vs. Xbox Series X pricing. They also report on Dreams for PlayStation 4, and Outriders. Plus, stay tuned for a bonus interview by Sam Tolbert with developers of The Division 2: Warlords of New York!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Pokémon HOME: How to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Bank into Pokémon HOME | iMore
- Pokémon HOME: The ultimate guide | iMore
- Sony allegedly 'struggling' to keep PlayStation 5 price down. What's it mean for Xbox Series X? | Windows Central
- Dreams for PlayStation 4 review: A transformative content creation tool for everyone | Android Central
- Outriders brings the looter shooter to Xbox Series X, sans live service struggles | Windows Central
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Preview — Taking the fight back to where it began | Windows Central
