Carli, Jen, and Rebecca dive into why Pokémon HOME is cool for longtime players and talk about rumors surrounding PS5 vs. Xbox Series X pricing. They also report on Dreams for PlayStation 4, and Outriders. Plus, stay tuned for a bonus interview by Sam Tolbert with developers of The Division 2: Warlords of New York!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

