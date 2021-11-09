Sara Gitkos is in the house with Rebecca and Carli as they check out the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update and Mario Party Superstars. They also talk about Microsoft's take on the Metaverse and delays of Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 as Blizzard continues to hemorrhage executives and customer good will.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

