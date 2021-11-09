Sara Gitkos is in the house with Rebecca and Carli as they check out the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update and Mario Party Superstars. They also talk about Microsoft's take on the Metaverse and delays of Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 as Blizzard continues to hemorrhage executives and customer good will.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
- Sara Gitkos (@sara_snax) / Twitter
- Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 delayed, Jen Oneal leaves Blizzard | Windows Central
- Microsoft is bringing the metaverse to Microsoft Teams with Mesh in 2022 | Windows Central
- Animal Crossing: New Horizon's 2.0 update is now available — and two days early! | iMore
- Mario Party Superstars for Nintendo Switch review: The ultimate party game for all ages | iMore
- Is the N64 Controller worth it for Nintendo Switch? | iMore
- No more N64 controllers to be sold this year, says Nintendo | iMore
