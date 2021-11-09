Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

Sara Gitkos is in the house with Rebecca and Carli as they check out the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update and Mario Party Superstars. They also talk about Microsoft's take on the Metaverse and delays of Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 as Blizzard continues to hemorrhage executives and customer good will.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS:

These are the best microSD cards you can buy for Android
move memories

These are the best microSD cards you can buy for Android

A microSD card makes it easy to move your files, photos, and music from device to device without having to rely on steady Wi-Fi or costly data. It also helps if you like to load your phone with apps. These are the best microSD cards you can buy for an Android device.