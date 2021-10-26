Jen, Rebecca, and Carli celebrate spookiness by sharing their favorite horror and Halloween-themed games.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Activision requests pause in lawsuit to investigate alleged ethics violation by DFEH | Windows Central
- Report: Activision Blizzard fires 20 employees in response to harassment claims | Windows Central
- Overwatch's McCree gets a new name: Cole Cassidy | Windows Central
- Stardew Valley developer announces new game, Haunted Chocolatier, now in development | Windows Central
- Back 4 Blood review: The Left 4 Dead 3 we've been waiting for | Windows Central
- Resident Evil Village for PS5 review: A showcase for series fans and horror newcomers alike | Android Central
- Best Nintendo Switch Halloween games 2021 | iMore
- New Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark coming to Pokémon Legends: Arceus | iMore
