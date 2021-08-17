This week, the gang check out the announcements from Nintendo Indie World, ID @ Xbox Showcase, and more!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Diablo 4 director, two others no longer with Activision Blizzard | Windows Central
- Nintendo Indie World: Everything announced during the August 2021 showcase | iMore
- ID@Xbox Showcase August 2021: Game announcements, trailers, and everything you missed | Windows Central
- Old Friends Dog Game interview: Eternally touching the hearts of players | Android Central
- Back 4 Blood open beta hands-on: Everything a Left 4 Dead fan could want | Windows Central
