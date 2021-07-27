Activision Blizzard is being investigated by the state of California for sexist practices. Turns out, they appear to be yet another game developer with a toxic workplace. We also have our reviews of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and Pokémon Unite.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Activision Blizzard (Call of Duty, WoW) is being investigated for sexist workplace practices | Windows Central
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch review — Improvements can't help this remake from still falling short | iMore
- Pokémon Unite for Nintendo Switch review: A great introduction to the MOBA genre | iMore
Intel to build chips for Qualcomm as it fights to regain its lead
Intel's plans for a comeback include building chips for Qualcomm using a new process that will be launched over the next few years.
Oculus Quest 2 sales halted as we await a new model
Facebook, in cooperation with the US Product Safety Commission, has halted Oculus Quest 2 sales over skin irritation concerns.
More than half of our readers aren't tuning into the Olympics this year
Our weekend poll revealed that not everyone is interested in watching the Olympics, but the reasoning may vary.
These are the best smart LED light bulbs that work with Google Home
Here's a bright idea — connect these LED smart bulbs to your Google Home control it all with your voice. Whether you want to outfit your whole home or need a single replacement, here are our top recommendations.