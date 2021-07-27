Activision Blizzard is being investigated by the state of California for sexist practices. Turns out, they appear to be yet another game developer with a toxic workplace. We also have our reviews of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and Pokémon Unite.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS: