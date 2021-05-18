Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

This week, Sam Tolbert stops by for a deep dive into the entire Mass Effect franchise, including a review of Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS:

