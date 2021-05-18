This week, Sam Tolbert stops by for a deep dive into the entire Mass Effect franchise, including a review of Mass Effect Legendary Edition.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Every difference from the original Mass Effect | Windows Central
- Mass Effect 3's ending revisited: Overblown outrage or justified fury? | Windows Central
- 5 things the next Mass Effect could learn from the Legendary Edition | Windows Central
- Mass Effect: Mako vs. Mako vs. Mako — Who would win in a fight? | Windows Central
- Mass Effect: The 5 best and 5 worst decisions you can make | Windows Central
- Best alien creatures in Mass Effect that can be pets | Windows Central
- 11 rare Mass Effect scenes you probably never saw | Windows Central
- Why we'll miss Mass Effect 3's multiplayer mode in the Legendary Edition | Windows Central
- BioWare remastered Mass Effect, now it's Dragon Age's turn | Windows Central
