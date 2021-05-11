Rebecca, Jen, and Carli are joined by Sam Tolbert for their reviews of Pokémon Snap and Resident Evil Village.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- New Pokémon Snap review: A near picture-perfect nostalgia trip into the Lental Region | iMore
- Resident Evil Village for PS5 review: A showcase for series fans and horror newcomers alike | Android Central
- Resident Evil Village review (PC): The culmination of 25 years' worth of horror excellence | Windows Central
Review: TP-Link Archer AX73 delivers AX5400 speeds for less
The Archer AX73 is a fast six-stream Wi-Fi 6 router with 160MHz support HomeShield software included for free. This AX5400 router has a stylish appearance with a passively cooled yet compact design.
Google Pay adds international payments thanks to Western Union, Wise
International payments arrive on Google Pay with Western Union and Wise integration. The feature is currently limited to select countries but will expand later this year.
These are the best Android games in every category
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Best Bluetooth Adapters for PS5 2021
As more and more people acquire a PS5, they'll likely look for clever ways to utilize wireless audio with this new system. Thankfully, a handful of Bluetooth adapters exist and are compatible with Sony's popular console.